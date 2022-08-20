Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
#DENvsBUF postgame injury update: CB Michael Ojemudia suffers dislocated elbow

Aug 20, 2022 at 03:16 PM
DENVER — Please see below for an updating list of the Broncos' injuries from Denver's preseason game against the Bills.

1:35 p.m. ET: Punter Sam Martin has been ruled out after suffering an ankle injury during pregame warmups, the team announced. Corliss Waitman will punt for the Broncos.

1:45 p.m. ET: Outside linebacker Malik Reed went down during a Buffalo incomplete pass and walked to the medical tent with trainers.

1:50 p.m. ET: Reed is questionable to return with an eye injury, the team announced.

2:06 p.m. ET: Cornerback Michael Ojemudia suffered an elbow injury while making a tackle on Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow, and he walked off the field with trainers to the locker room. Ojemudia is questionable to return.

3:00 p.m. ET: Offensive tackle Casey Tucker was carted off the field with a foot injury after a Broncos completion to wide receiver Darrius Shepherd. Tucker is questionable to return.

3:23 p.m. ET: Tucker has been ruled out, the team announced.

POSTGAME UPDATE: After the game, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett announced that Ojemudia's injury was a dislocated elbow — a similar injury to the one inside linebacker Jonas Griffith suffered against the Cowboys. Hackett did not provide a timeline for Ojemudia's return. Hackett said previously after Griffith's injury that the linebacker was expected to miss four-to-six weeks from the time of his injury.

"I know his was an elbow, another dislocated elbow, so we'll have to see," Hackett said. "It's kind of like the Jonas thing, so we'll have to get a feel for what happens on that."

Hackett mentioned that he heard about Martin's injury right before the game started, and that his injury was due to something that occurred in warmups. He did not have an update on Martin, noting that he will "find out more about that and evaluate it."

Reed said after the game that he received a "finger to the eye" but added that he is feeling good.

"Thank God ... it wasn't anything worse than that," Reed said.

