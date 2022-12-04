Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
#DENvsBAL postgame injury update: WR Courtland Sutton suffers hamstring injury

Dec 04, 2022 at 02:58 PM
BALTIMORE — Please see below for an updating list of the Broncos' injuries from Denver's Week 13 game against the Ravens.

2:39 p.m. ET: Wide receiver Courtland Sutton is questionable to return with a hamstring injury, the team announced. Sutton was targeted on one pass before suffering the injury.

POSTGAME UPDATE:

After the game, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Sutton injured his hamstring in the first half of the game, and he could not return after attempting to play through the injury.

"All of a sudden, he was trying to work through it and couldn't come back out," Hackett said.

Additionally, Hackett noted that the team planned to slowly incorporate Jerry Jeudy after the wide receiver missed three games with an ankle injury. Jeudy caught all four of his targets for 65 yards, including a 40-yard pickup in the second quarter.

"Our plan with Jerry was just to work him back in," Hackett said. "He was still not 100 percent, but he was willing to go for it, so I thought he did some really good things for us."

Advertising