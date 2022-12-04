DENvsBAL postgame injury update: WR Courtland Sutton suffers hamstring injury

BALTIMORE — Please see below for an updating list of the Broncos' injuries from Denver's Week 13 game against the Ravens.

2:39 p.m. ET: Wide receiver Courtland Sutton is questionable to return with a hamstring injury, the team announced. Sutton was targeted on one pass before suffering the injury.

POSTGAME UPDATE:

After the game, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Sutton injured his hamstring in the first half of the game, and he could not return after attempting to play through the injury.

"All of a sudden, he was trying to work through it and couldn't come back out," Hackett said.

Additionally, Hackett noted that the team planned to slowly incorporate Jerry Jeudy after the wide receiver missed three games with an ankle injury. Jeudy caught all four of his targets for 65 yards, including a 40-yard pickup in the second quarter.