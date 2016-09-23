Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Broncos Injury Report: Virgil Green ruled out for Sunday

Sep 23, 2016 at 04:31 AM
Andrew Mason

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --After sitting out practice for a third consecutive day, Virgil Green was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Head Coach Gary Kubiak announced after Friday's practice.

Green, offensive lineman Donald Stephenson and outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware are not expected with the team this weekend so they can focus on their recovery from injuries suffered last Sunday against Indianapolis.

Stephenson and Green are dealing with calf injuries, while DeMarcus Ware had surgery to repair a fractured forearm on Tuesday.

John Phillips is expected to start in Green's place, but Kubiak plans to make extensive use of Jeff Heuerman, as well.

"We thought about having [Green] come out and do some stuff today, and just ended up leaving him in[side]," Kubiak said.

ILB Corey Nelson (ankle), OLB Dekoda Watson (elbow), WR Bennie Fowler (elbow) and safety Justin Simmons (hand) are questionable for Sunday after seeing limited work each of the last three days.

Five key matchups: At Cincinnati

A look at five of the most important matchups that will help decide the game when the Broncos travel to take on the Bengals on Sunday.

A.J. Green has picked up right where he left off as one of the most dynamic, game-changing players in the league. His 218 yards through two games rank third in the NFL, and he's added a pair of touchdowns. Cornerback Aqib Talib will be one of the Broncos charged with slowing Green down. He typically matches up with the opponent's larger, more-physical receiver, and Sunday will likely be no different. If Talib can frustrate Green, and perhaps even turn in another dazzling interception return for a touchdown, the Broncos' chances of winning at Paul Brown Stadium will dramatically increase.
A.J. Green has picked up right where he left off as one of the most dynamic, game-changing players in the league. His 218 yards through two games rank third in the NFL, and he's added a pair of touchdowns. Cornerback Aqib Talib will be one of the Broncos charged with slowing Green down. He typically matches up with the opponent's larger, more-physical receiver, and Sunday will likely be no different. If Talib can frustrate Green, and perhaps even turn in another dazzling interception return for a touchdown, the Broncos' chances of winning at Paul Brown Stadium will dramatically increase.

Bengals defensive lineman Geno Atkins could cause fits for Denver's interior offensive line no matter where he lines up. As a 3-technique, Atkins would likely be across from either Max Garcia or whoever starts at right guard. If he shifts down into a 1-technique, center Matt Paradis could draw the assignment. The Bengals' defense thrives on getting pressure and stopping the run with its front four, and Denver's chances to win could hinge on the offensive line's ability to neutralize that threat. Accomplishing that feat begins and ends with slowing down Geno Atkins. On Cincinnati's star-studded defensive front, he may pose the biggest challenge of all.
Bengals defensive lineman Geno Atkins could cause fits for Denver's interior offensive line no matter where he lines up. As a 3-technique, Atkins would likely be across from either Max Garcia or whoever starts at right guard. If he shifts down into a 1-technique, center Matt Paradis could draw the assignment. The Bengals' defense thrives on getting pressure and stopping the run with its front four, and Denver's chances to win could hinge on the offensive line's ability to neutralize that threat. Accomplishing that feat begins and ends with slowing down Geno Atkins. On Cincinnati's star-studded defensive front, he may pose the biggest challenge of all.

Inside linebackers Todd Davis and Brandon Marshall will be largely responsible for helping shut down the Bengals' dynamic running back tandem of Hill and Bernard. Cincinnati began coupling the two backs in 2014 to much success, totaling 2,368 yards from scrimmage (1,804 combined rushing yards) with 16 total touchdowns. They followed up with another solid season in 2015, combining for 2,075 yards from scrimmage (1,524 rushing yards) and 14 total touchdowns. The Bengals lean on Hill more in the rushing attack, and Bernard is a more dynamic player in the passing game, as evidenced by his receiving touchdown against Pittsburgh in Week 2, as well as his 9.1 yards per reception for his career. In the first two games, Cincinnati has only mustered 2.78 yards per rushing attempt, and they will assuredly look to improve that mark Sunday.
Inside linebackers Todd Davis and Brandon Marshall will be largely responsible for helping shut down the Bengals' dynamic running back tandem of Hill and Bernard. Cincinnati began coupling the two backs in 2014 to much success, totaling 2,368 yards from scrimmage (1,804 combined rushing yards) with 16 total touchdowns. They followed up with another solid season in 2015, combining for 2,075 yards from scrimmage (1,524 rushing yards) and 14 total touchdowns. The Bengals lean on Hill more in the rushing attack, and Bernard is a more dynamic player in the passing game, as evidenced by his receiving touchdown against Pittsburgh in Week 2, as well as his 9.1 yards per reception for his career. In the first two games, Cincinnati has only mustered 2.78 yards per rushing attempt, and they will assuredly look to improve that mark Sunday.

Behind a powerful offensive line, Anderson has been the rock of the Broncos' offense through the first two games. Anderson totaled 232 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in the first two games. It's not just his vision as a ballcarrier or quickness out of the backfield that Dansby will need to account for. Anderson's hands and elusiveness have also made him a dangerous receiving threat. Dansby, a 13-year veteran, is a formidable opponent across the line of scrimmage with a 2013 second-team All-Pro selection to his name.
Behind a powerful offensive line, Anderson has been the rock of the Broncos' offense through the first two games. Anderson totaled 232 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in the first two games. It's not just his vision as a ballcarrier or quickness out of the backfield that Dansby will need to account for. Anderson's hands and elusiveness have also made him a dangerous receiving threat. Dansby, a 13-year veteran, is a formidable opponent across the line of scrimmage with a 2013 second-team All-Pro selection to his name.

Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton has rocketed out to a fast start this year and leads the NFL with 732 passing yards through two games. The Bengals have averaged 42 pass plays per game as they've established a dynamic aerial attack behind Dalton's 94.9 QB rating. While the Bengals may look to get back to the running game, there's no doubt Dalton gives them the ability to stretch the field. But Dalton also is tied for the league lead in a less glamourous category: sacks. Dalton and Chicago's Jay Culter have each been sacked eight times through two games, as the Jets took Dalton down seven times in Week 1. As the Broncos look to limit the passing game and put Dalton on his back, safety Darian Stewart has room to make an impact. He'll patrol the back end on defense and has shown his ability through the first two games to come up and deliver hits on quarterbacks. Keeping Dalton off balance could help put the Broncos on a fast track to success.
Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton has rocketed out to a fast start this year and leads the NFL with 732 passing yards through two games. The Bengals have averaged 42 pass plays per game as they've established a dynamic aerial attack behind Dalton's 94.9 QB rating. While the Bengals may look to get back to the running game, there's no doubt Dalton gives them the ability to stretch the field. But Dalton also is tied for the league lead in a less glamourous category: sacks. Dalton and Chicago's Jay Culter have each been sacked eight times through two games, as the Jets took Dalton down seven times in Week 1. As the Broncos look to limit the passing game and put Dalton on his back, safety Darian Stewart has room to make an impact. He'll patrol the back end on defense and has shown his ability through the first two games to come up and deliver hits on quarterbacks. Keeping Dalton off balance could help put the Broncos on a fast track to success.

Advertising