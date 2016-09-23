Broncos Injury Report: Virgil Green ruled out for Sunday

5 / 5

Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton has rocketed out to a fast start this year and leads the NFL with 732 passing yards through two games. The Bengals have averaged 42 pass plays per game as they've established a dynamic aerial attack behind Dalton's 94.9 QB rating. While the Bengals may look to get back to the running game, there's no doubt Dalton gives them the ability to stretch the field. But Dalton also is tied for the league lead in a less glamourous category: sacks. Dalton and Chicago's Jay Culter have each been sacked eight times through two games, as the Jets took Dalton down seven times in Week 1. As the Broncos look to limit the passing game and put Dalton on his back, safety Darian Stewart has room to make an impact. He'll patrol the back end on defense and has shown his ability through the first two games to come up and deliver hits on quarterbacks. Keeping Dalton off balance could help put the Broncos on a fast track to success.