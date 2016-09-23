Broncos Injury Report: Virgil Green ruled out for Sunday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --After sitting out practice for a third consecutive day, Virgil Green was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Head Coach Gary Kubiak announced after Friday's practice.
Green, offensive lineman Donald Stephenson and outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware are not expected with the team this weekend so they can focus on their recovery from injuries suffered last Sunday against Indianapolis.
Stephenson and Green are dealing with calf injuries, while DeMarcus Ware had surgery to repair a fractured forearm on Tuesday.
John Phillips is expected to start in Green's place, but Kubiak plans to make extensive use of Jeff Heuerman, as well.
"We thought about having [Green] come out and do some stuff today, and just ended up leaving him in[side]," Kubiak said.
ILB Corey Nelson (ankle), OLB Dekoda Watson (elbow), WR Bennie Fowler (elbow) and safety Justin Simmons (hand) are questionable for Sunday after seeing limited work each of the last three days.
