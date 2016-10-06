Broncos Injury Report: Trevor Siemian throws

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Trevor Siemian was back to throwing Thursday as the Broncos had their second practice of the week in anticipation of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Siemian threw passes to the Broncos' skill-position players during the opening period of practice that was open for media viewing. He sat out Wednesday's work because of a sprained left shoulder he suffered when he was sacked by Tampa Bay's Clinton McDonald on Sunday.
Head Coach Gary Kubiak said Wednesday that he planned to take the decision as to who would start against Atlanta "all the way to game day," and has noted that Siemian does not need extensive practice repetitions in order to play.
"I trust Trevor. He knows exactly what we're doing and he's very bright. He's on top of everything," Kubiak said Wednesday. "He's a part of the walk-throughs and everything that we're doing so he's on top of everything. We'll just see where he's at physically."
Just two players did not practice Thursday: OLB DeMarcus Ware (forearm) and CB Kayvon Webster (hamstring). Ware is not expected to return for another two to three weeks after having plates placed in his arm during surgery 16 days ago.