Broncos Injury Report: Trevor Siemian throws

Head Coach Gary Kubiak said Wednesday that he planned to take the decision as to who would start against Atlanta "all the way to game day," and has noted that Siemian does not need extensive practice repetitions in order to play.

"I trust Trevor. He knows exactly what we're doing and he's very bright. He's on top of everything," Kubiak said Wednesday. "He's a part of the walk-throughs and everything that we're doing so he's on top of everything. We'll just see where he's at physically."