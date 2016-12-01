Broncos Injury Report: Trevor Siemian still sidelined

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --A sprained left foot sidelined QB Trevor Siemian for a second consecutive day as the Broncos continued their Week 13 preparations Thursday at the UCHealth Training Center.

Siemian remained in a walking boot.

"He's feeling better today, but it's the same process today as [Wednesday]," Head Coach Gary Kubiak said.

Kubiak noted Wednesday that Siemian could potentially play against the Jaguars this Sunday without practicing, but for now, the repetitions will belong to rookie Paxton Lynch and Austin Davis.

WR Bennie Fowler did not practice, either; he stood on the sideline because of a knee problem that developed last Sunday.

"[It's] kind of a day-to-day situation," Head Coach Gary Kubiak said. "He came out and did a little bit, but was unable to go with practice."

Long snapper Casey Kreiter also remains sidelined with a calf injury.

Center Matt Paradis continues to receive rest days because of his hip issue, and watched practice off to the side Thursday.