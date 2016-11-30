Broncos Injury Report: Trevor Siemian sits out practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --A foot injury kept quarterback Trevor Siemian off the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse surface when practice began Wednesday, leaving the practice work to backups Paxton Lynch and Austin Davis.

Siemian was joined on the out-of-practice list by long snapper Casey Kreiter and fullback Andy Janovich. Kreiter is considered day-to-day because of a calf injury he suffered at practice Nov. 23.

Janovich will be placed on injured reserve after undergoing ankle surgery, leaving the fullback chores to backup Juwan Thompson and tight ends Virgil Green and A.J. Derby, Head Coach Gary Kubiak said.

Offensive linemen Russell Okung and Matt Paradis were at practice and in uniform, but stood off to the side against the north wall of the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse, watching drills. Both are slated to receive periodic rest days from practice for the remainder of the regular season.