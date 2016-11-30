Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Broncos Injury Report: Trevor Siemian sits out practice

Nov 30, 2016 at 04:25 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

siemian_trevor_CP_161130.jpg

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --A foot injury kept quarterback Trevor Siemian off the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse surface when practice began Wednesday, leaving the practice work to backups Paxton Lynch and Austin Davis.

Siemian was joined on the out-of-practice list by long snapper Casey Kreiter and fullback Andy Janovich. Kreiter is considered day-to-day because of a calf injury he suffered at practice Nov. 23.

Janovich will be placed on injured reserve after undergoing ankle surgery, leaving the fullback chores to backup Juwan Thompson and tight ends Virgil Green and A.J. Derby, Head Coach Gary Kubiak said.

Offensive linemen Russell Okung and Matt Paradis were at practice and in uniform, but stood off to the side against the north wall of the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse, watching drills. Both are slated to receive periodic rest days from practice for the remainder of the regular season.

The Broncos conducted the practice in baseball caps, with no helmets.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: WR Brandon Johnson questionable for Broncos' matchup with Chiefs

"Likely, he's going to be more of a game-time decision," Head Coach Sean Payton said.
news

Injury Report: T Garett Bolles, WR Brandon Johnson added to Broncos' injury report as limited participants

Running back Dwayne Washington, meanwhile, returned to practice on Thursday as a full participant after being held out of Wednesday's session with a knee injury.
news

Injury Report: RB Dwayne Washington the only Bronco to not practice ahead of matchup vs. Chiefs

Washington has been a key contributor for the Broncos, playing more than 100 special teams snaps in the six games in which he's seen action.
news

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones set to return vs. Packers, TE Greg Dulcich lone player ruled out

Safety Justin Simmons (hip), center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad), outside linebacker Baron Browning (knee/wrist) and safety Kareem Jackson (neck) were also full participants and not assigned game statuses.

news

Injury Report: S Kareem Jackson improves to full participant ahead of matchup vs. Packers

Denver will announce its game statuses for Week 7 on Friday.
news

Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich does not practice for Broncos ahead of Week 7

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) returned to practice as a full participant after missing Denver's Week 6 game in Kansas City.
news

Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich questionable to play vs. Chiefs

Dulcich was estimated as a full participant on Wednesday after being limited in Tuesday's practice.
news

Injury Report: RB Javonte Williams improves to full practice participant ahead of Week 6 game vs. Chiefs

The Broncos' starting running back has seemingly taken another step toward a return to game action.
news

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones estimated as non-participant ahead of 'Thursday Night Football' vs. Chiefs

Ahead of Thursday's game against Kansas City, the Broncos have released their first practice report of the week.
news

Injury Report: Key defenders cleared to return for Broncos vs. Jets

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad), running back Javonte Williams (quad) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs) are questionable for the game.
news

Injury Report: RB Javonte Williams returns to Broncos practice ahead of Week 5

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell (hip) and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee) also took steps forward, as they were both full participants on Thursday.
news

Injury Report: ILB Josey Jewell, S Justin Simmons among Broncos to return to practice ahead of matchup with Jets

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee) and center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad) were also limited in Wednesday's practice.
Advertising