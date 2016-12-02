Denver Broncos | News

Broncos Injury Report: Trevor Siemian ruled out; Paxton Lynch will start

Dec 02, 2016 at 04:23 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Paxton Lynch will start against the Jaguars on Sunday after Trevor Siemian was ruled out because of a sprained left foot, Head Coach Gary Kubiak announced after Friday's practice inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse.

Siemian did not practice all week because of the injury, suffered on the Broncos' first series of overtime in their loss to Kansas City last Sunday. He was in a walking boot throughout the week and on a regimen of rest and rehabilitation.

Kubiak said the plan was to remove the walking boot Friday, but after some work with Head Athletic Trainer Steve Antonopulos, he went back in the boot. Siemian will travel with the team to Jacksonville and will receive treatment, which could push him upstairs to the coaches' box during Sunday's game.

"I think it's still a day-to-day process," Kubiak said. "We knew when we tried to get him going a little bit [Friday], we realized it's time to move on, go ahead and make the decision for the weekend."

Long snapper Casey Kreiter was also ruled out because of a calf injury he suffered Nov. 23. Thomas Gafford will handle the snapping work for a second consecutive week.

Wide receiver Bennie Fowler returned to practice after sitting out Thursday's work because of a knee problem, but was also ruled out for Sunday's game.

Center Matt Paradis returned to practice Friday after receiving rest days on Wednesday and Thursday because of a lingering hip issue. He is expected to play Sunday, and has not missed an offensive snap in a regular-season game the last two seasons.

Kubiak also announced that wide receiver/kick returner Kalif Raymond will take the spot on the 53-man roster that will be vacated by Andy Janovich when he moves to injured reserve following ankle surgery.

