Broncos Injury Report: Trevor Siemian puts on the pads

"He had a positive day in practice [Monday], and we'll try to progress with him and see where he ends up," interim head coach Joe DeCamillis said before Tuesday's practice.

Offensive tackle Donald Stephenson and tight end Virgil Green also practiced Tuesday, one day after a session in which they took full repetitions and looked "stronger" than before, DeCamillis said. Stephenson and Green have not played since Week 2 because of calf injuries.

"I definitely feel good about them going in," DeCamillis said. "What we did in practice [Monday], they handled well. We'll see how they progress today. They're trending in the right direction."