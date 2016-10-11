Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Broncos Injury Report: Trevor Siemian puts on the pads

Oct 11, 2016 at 09:15 AM
Andrew Mason

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Trevor Siemian practiced once again as the Broncos continued their quick preparations for Thursday's game in San Diego.

Siemian jogged onto the field wearing shoulder pads. He was the only Broncos player in pads, a rare sight given that the practices in the regular season have been conducted without pads.

A decision as to his status for Thursday is not expected until game day.

"He had a positive day in practice [Monday], and we'll try to progress with him and see where he ends up," interim head coach Joe DeCamillis said before Tuesday's practice.

Offensive tackle Donald Stephenson and tight end Virgil Green also practiced Tuesday, one day after a session in which they took full repetitions and looked "stronger" than before, DeCamillis said. Stephenson and Green have not played since Week 2 because of calf injuries.

"I definitely feel good about them going in," DeCamillis said. "What we did in practice [Monday], they handled well. We'll see how they progress today. They're trending in the right direction."

Outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware remained sidelined because of a forearm injury; he is expected back in the next week or two.

