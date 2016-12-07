Broncos Injury Report: Trevor Siemian on hand at walk-through

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Quarterback Trevor Siemian was on the field with his offensive teammates Wednesday as the Broncos held a series of walk-through sessions inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse.
The walk-throughs were in lieu of typical Wednesday practices.
Inside linebacker Brandon Marshall did not take part in the defensive walk-through session because of a hamstring injury incurred against the Jaguars.
Siemian did not play last Sunday against the Jaguars because of a sprained left foot but traveled with the team to Jacksonville. In recent days, he was able to shed the walking boot that he had last week.
Marshall and long snapper Casey Kreiter were the only players who did not practice Wednesday.