Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Broncos Injury Report: Trevor Siemian on hand at walk-through

Dec 07, 2016 at 04:20 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Quarterback Trevor Siemian was on the field with his offensive teammates Wednesday as the Broncos held a series of walk-through sessions inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse.

The walk-throughs were in lieu of typical Wednesday practices.

Inside linebacker Brandon Marshall did not take part in the defensive walk-through session because of a hamstring injury incurred against the Jaguars.

Siemian did not play last Sunday against the Jaguars because of a sprained left foot but traveled with the team to Jacksonville. In recent days, he was able to shed the walking boot that he had last week.

Marshall and long snapper Casey Kreiter were the only players who did not practice Wednesday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: G Ben Powers, S P.J. Locke listed as non-participants on Broncos' estimated practice report ahead of Week 11

The Broncos did not practice on Wednesday, so the report is merely an estimation of the players' statuses if the team held a practice.
news

Injury Report: No Broncos assigned game statuses for Week 10 vs. Bills

The absence of a game status indicates a player will be available for that week's contest.
news

Injury Report: OLB Baron Browning, G Ben Powers remain full practice participants ahead of Week 10

Denver, which will face Buffalo on "Monday Night Football," does not have any other players listed on its injury report.
news

Injury Report: G Ben Powers, OLB Baron Browning lone Broncos listed on practice report ahead of Week 10

As the Broncos return from the bye week, they have just two players listed on their injury report.
news

Injury Report: WR Brandon Johnson questionable for Broncos' matchup with Chiefs

"Likely, he's going to be more of a game-time decision," Head Coach Sean Payton said.
news

Injury Report: T Garett Bolles, WR Brandon Johnson added to Broncos' injury report as limited participants

Running back Dwayne Washington, meanwhile, returned to practice on Thursday as a full participant after being held out of Wednesday's session with a knee injury.
news

Injury Report: RB Dwayne Washington the only Bronco to not practice ahead of matchup vs. Chiefs

Washington has been a key contributor for the Broncos, playing more than 100 special teams snaps in the six games in which he's seen action.
news

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones set to return vs. Packers, TE Greg Dulcich lone player ruled out

Safety Justin Simmons (hip), center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad), outside linebacker Baron Browning (knee/wrist) and safety Kareem Jackson (neck) were also full participants and not assigned game statuses.

news

Injury Report: S Kareem Jackson improves to full participant ahead of matchup vs. Packers

Denver will announce its game statuses for Week 7 on Friday.
news

Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich does not practice for Broncos ahead of Week 7

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) returned to practice as a full participant after missing Denver's Week 6 game in Kansas City.
news

Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich questionable to play vs. Chiefs

Dulcich was estimated as a full participant on Wednesday after being limited in Tuesday's practice.
news

Injury Report: RB Javonte Williams improves to full practice participant ahead of Week 6 game vs. Chiefs

The Broncos' starting running back has seemingly taken another step toward a return to game action.
Advertising