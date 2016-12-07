Broncos Injury Report: Trevor Siemian on hand at walk-through

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Quarterback Trevor Siemian was on the field with his offensive teammates Wednesday as the Broncos held a series of walk-through sessions inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse.

The walk-throughs were in lieu of typical Wednesday practices.

Inside linebacker Brandon Marshall did not take part in the defensive walk-through session because of a hamstring injury incurred against the Jaguars.

Siemian did not play last Sunday against the Jaguars because of a sprained left foot but traveled with the team to Jacksonville. In recent days, he was able to shed the walking boot that he had last week.