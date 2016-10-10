Broncos Injury Report: Trevor Siemian, Kayvon Webster practice

**

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware was the only Bronco not on the field at the start of practice as the team began its quick preparations for the Thursday night game in San Diego.

That meant Monday's practice in the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse saw Kayvon Webster back on the field on a limited basis after missing last week's work because of a hamstring injury. He did not play Sunday, but was working out with a team strength and conditioning coach during last Friday's practice.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian, tight end Virgil Green, safety Justin Simmons and offensive lineman Donald Stephenson were all on the practice field Monday after being inactive for Sunday's game. Green said just before practice that he expected to play Thursday after missing the last three games because of a calf injury. All four of those players practiced last week.

Siemian saw limited work Monday, while Green, Simmons and Stephenson all took full repetitions.