Broncos Injury Report: Trevor Siemian doesn't throw during Wednesday's practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Quarterback Trevor Siemian was in uniform and in a helmet, but did not throw during practice as the Broncos began their on-field preparations for the Atlanta Falcons at midday Wednesday.
"I haven't tried to do too much," Siemian said after practice.
Siemian sprained his left (non-throwing) shoulder when he was thrown to the ground by Tampa Bay's Clinton McDonald on a second-quarter sack during the Broncos' 27-7 win over the Buccaneers last Sunday. He could have played if needed, but Head Coach Gary Kubiak opted to use rookie Paxton Lynch for the rest of the game.
Siemian did not think the hit was excessive.
"He was bringing me to the ground," Siemian said. "I just fell funny."
When asked whether he expected to start Sunday, Siemian replied, "Yeah, I think so.
"I think that's the way I'll go into it. Again, you take it day by day, but we're all getting ready to play Sunday."
With Siemian in uniform, cornerback Kayvon Webster and outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware were left as the only two Broncos not practicing Wednesday.
Webster suffered a hamstring injury at Tampa Bay, while Ware is expected to miss another two to three weeks as he recovers from the forearm injury he suffered in the third quarter of the Sep. 18 win over Indianapolis.
While they remained sidelined, offensive tackle Donald Stephenson and tight end Virgil Green practiced for the first time since suffering calf injuries against the Colts. Stephenson and Green were on the sideline at practice last week working out with strength and conditioning coaches.