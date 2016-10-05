Broncos Injury Report: Trevor Siemian doesn't throw during Wednesday's practice

When asked whether he expected to start Sunday, Siemian replied, "Yeah, I think so.

"I think that's the way I'll go into it. Again, you take it day by day, but we're all getting ready to play Sunday."

With Siemian in uniform, cornerback Kayvon Webster and outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware were left as the only two Broncos not practicing Wednesday.

Webster suffered a hamstring injury at Tampa Bay, while Ware is expected to miss another two to three weeks as he recovers from the forearm injury he suffered in the third quarter of the Sep. 18 win over Indianapolis.