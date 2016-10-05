Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Presented by

Broncos Injury Report: Trevor Siemian doesn't throw during Wednesday's practice

Oct 05, 2016 at 07:16 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

siemian_davis_1280_161005.jpg

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Quarterback Trevor Siemian was in uniform and in a helmet, but did not throw during practice as the Broncos began their on-field preparations for the Atlanta Falcons at midday Wednesday.

"I haven't tried to do too much," Siemian said after practice.

Siemian sprained his left (non-throwing) shoulder when he was thrown to the ground by Tampa Bay's Clinton McDonald on a second-quarter sack during the Broncos' 27-7 win over the Buccaneers last Sunday. He could have played if needed, but Head Coach Gary Kubiak opted to use rookie Paxton Lynch for the rest of the game.

Siemian did not think the hit was excessive.

"He was bringing me to the ground," Siemian said. "I just fell funny."

When asked whether he expected to start Sunday, Siemian replied, "Yeah, I think so.

"I think that's the way I'll go into it. Again, you take it day by day, but we're all getting ready to play Sunday."

With Siemian in uniform, cornerback Kayvon Webster and outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware were left as the only two Broncos not practicing Wednesday.

Webster suffered a hamstring injury at Tampa Bay, while Ware is expected to miss another two to three weeks as he recovers from the forearm injury he suffered in the third quarter of the Sep. 18 win over Indianapolis.

While they remained sidelined, offensive tackle Donald Stephenson and tight end Virgil Green practiced for the first time since suffering calf injuries against the Colts. Stephenson and Green were on the sideline at practice last week working out with strength and conditioning coaches.

green_virgil_CP_161005.jpg

Related Content

news

Injury Report: CB K'Waun Williams returns to practice for Broncos

Williams had not participated in practice since suffering a knee injury during the Broncos' Week 10 matchup against the Titans.

news

Injury Report: Broncos hoping WRs Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler can return on Sunday vs. Ravens

Additionally, defensive end Dre'Mont Jones did not practice Wednesday due to an illness.

news

Injury Report: Broncos hope to begin process to return RB Mike Boone from injured reserve

Additionally, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said outside linebacker Randy Gregory "might need a little bit more time" on injured reserve.

news

#DENvsCAR live injury updates: LB Dakota Allen ruled out with hamstring injury

The Broncos signed Allen off the Browns' practice squad on Nov. 22.

news

Injury Report: Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler among Broncos ruled out for Week 12 game vs. Panthers

OLB Jake Martin and FB/TE Andrew Beck are questionable for Sunday's game.

news

Injury Report: OLB Jacob Martin among Broncos to not practice Wednesday

Additionally, wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler did not practice.

news

Injury Report: RB Chase Edmonds to 'miss a lot of time' with a high ankle sprain

Additionally, defensive end Jonathan Harris will miss some time with a knee injury.

news

#LVvsDEN live injury updates: DE Jonathan Harris and RB Chase Edmonds ruled out vs. Raiders

Additionally, defensive tackle D.J. Jones returned to the game after suffering a hand injury.

news

Injury Report: Jerry Jeudy, Jonas Griffith among Broncos ruled out for matchup vs. Raiders

Griffith was limited with an ankle injury on Thursday and did not practice on Friday.

news

Injury Report: OLB Baron Browning practices for second consecutive day ahead of Week 11

Browning has not played since suffering an injury in Week 7.

news

Injury Report: WR KJ Hamler, CB K'Waun Williams to 'miss a few weeks' for Broncos

"I'm excited for the guys that are going to go out there and make plays, but K'Waun has done an incredible job for us," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy 'day to day' with minor ankle injury

Additionally, right tackle Billy Turner and cornerback K'Waun Williams are "week to week" with knee injuries.

Advertising