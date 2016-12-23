Broncos Injury Report: T.J. Ward, Brandon Marshall, two tight ends ruled out

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --The Broncos will have to play Sunday night's game in Kansas City without at least four players -- three of whom are starters.

Tight ends A.J. Derby and Virgil Green, inside linebacker Brandon Marshall and safety T.J. Ward were all ruled out Friday, with defensive end Derek Wolfe listed as questionable after missing a third consecutive day of practice.

Derby, Green and Ward have all been in the league-mandated post-concussion protocol this week after being injured in last Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Wolfe has a neck injury. He did not practice all week, but that was in part due to an illness he's had the last two days. Head Coach Gary Kubiak said that he remains "hopeful" Wolfe can play.

"He got sick on us [Thursday], and tried to come in today. [We] ended up sending him to the doctor, so we'll see," Kubiak said.

The concussions suffered by Derby and Green leave Jeff Heuerman as the only healthy tight end on the 53-man roster, which could necessitate the promotion of one of the team's three practice-squad tight ends. Kubiak said he would meet with Executive Vice President/General Manager John Elway after Friday's practice to discuss the team's options.