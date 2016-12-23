Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Broncos Injury Report: T.J. Ward, Brandon Marshall, two tight ends ruled out

Dec 23, 2016 at 04:35 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --The Broncos will have to play Sunday night's game in Kansas City without at least four players -- three of whom are starters.

Tight ends A.J. Derby and Virgil Green, inside linebacker Brandon Marshall and safety T.J. Ward were all ruled out Friday, with defensive end Derek Wolfe listed as questionable after missing a third consecutive day of practice.

Derby, Green and Ward have all been in the league-mandated post-concussion protocol this week after being injured in last Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Wolfe has a neck injury. He did not practice all week, but that was in part due to an illness he's had the last two days. Head Coach Gary Kubiak said that he remains "hopeful" Wolfe can play.

"He got sick on us [Thursday], and tried to come in today. [We] ended up sending him to the doctor, so we'll see," Kubiak said.

The concussions suffered by Derby and Green leave Jeff Heuerman as the only healthy tight end on the 53-man roster, which could necessitate the promotion of one of the team's three practice-squad tight ends. Kubiak said he would meet with Executive Vice President/General Manager John Elway after Friday's practice to discuss the team's options.

Marshall has not practiced since suffering a hamstring injury at Jacksonville on Dec. 4.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: S P.J. Locke returns to practice, questionable for Week 15 game vs. Lions

The Broncos ruled out outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, who did not practice this week after suffering a knee injury against the Chargers, and tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot).
news

Injury Report: S P.J. Locke, OLB Nik Bonitto among Broncos to not practice Wednesday ahead of matchup vs. Lions

In his return to practice, tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) was a full participant.

news

Injury Report: OLB Nik Bonitto, S P.J. Locke estimated as nonparticipants on Broncos' initial Week 15 injury report

Left guard Quinn Meinerz (illness) and running back Samaje Perine (knee) were both estimated as full participants.
news

Injury Report: RB Samaje Perine questionable for Broncos' Week 14 game vs. Chargers

Perine, who has rushed 37 times for 174 yards and caught 35 passes for 342 yards, is the only Broncos player who was assigned a game status.
news

Injury Report: DE Zach Allen, T Mike McGlinchey among Broncos to improve to full practice participants

Denver will announce its game statuses for Week 14 on Friday.
news

Injury Report: CB Pat Surtain II among limited participants in Broncos' Week 14 Wednesday practice

Defensive end Zach Allen, right tackle Mike McGlinchey, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell were also limited participants.
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy improves to full participant, expected to be available for matchup vs. Texans

Kicker Wil Lutz (hip - right) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring) also improved to full participants on Friday and were not assigned game statuses.

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy returns to practice before Week 13 matchup with Texans

Tight end Chris Manhertz (not injury related - rest) and defensive lineman Mike Purcell (not injury related - rest) did not practice on Thursday and were both added to the team's injury report.
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy does not practice ahead of matchup with Texans, expected to be fine

Kicker Wil Lutz (hip - right) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring) were limited participants in practice.
news

Injury Report: S P.J. Locke, RB Dwayne Washington questionable for Week 12 game vs. Browns

Locke and Washington are the only Broncos who were assigned game statuses for Sunday's matchup with Cleveland.
news

Injury Report: S P.J. Locke returns to practice for Broncos

One of the Broncos' key defenders has returned to practice ahead of a critical AFC showdown with the Cleveland Browns.
news

Injury Report: S P.J. Locke does not practice Wednesday ahead of Week 12

Locke was the lone Bronco who did not practice on Wednesday.
Advertising