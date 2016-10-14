Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Presented by

Broncos Injury Report: Russell Okung, Cody Latimer in post-concussion protocol

Oct 14, 2016 at 04:34 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

sanders_emmanuel_CP_161015.jpg

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Left tackle Russell Okung and wide receiver Cody Latimer will both be in the league-mandated post-concussion protocol after being injured Thursday against the San Diego Chargers.

Latimer sat out the entire second half after being diagnosed with a concussion, while Okung suffered symptoms in the locker room and was taken to a San Diego hospital via ambulance for examination before being released and flying back to Denver with the team.

"Obviously, the player's health is the most important thing, and he was experiencing some issues after the game," interim head coach Joe DeCamillis said. "We just wanted to make sure everything is okay."

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was feeling better Friday after hobbling to the sideline with a hip injury following a fourth-quarter reception Thursday.

"He looks like he's going to be okay; he's doing well this morning," DeCamillis said.

Sanders was injured on a collision and briefly returned after jogging and stretching on the sideline, but then went back to the sideline.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: WR Courtland Sutton 'potentially available' to play vs. Rams

Additionally, offensive lineman Tom Compton will be day to day with a back injury.

news

#AZvsDEN postgame injury update: G/C Quinn Meinerz day to day with eye injury

Additionally, offensive lineman Tom Compton suffered a back injury during the game.

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson passes NFL concussion protocol, will not play vs. Cardinals

"As an organization, we've decided to give him another week to get ready so he's ready to go for the Los Angeles Rams," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday.

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson returns to practice as limited participant

Additionally, defensive end Dre'Mont Jones is seeing a hip specialist after suffering an injury during the Broncos' game against the Chiefs.

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson remains in concussion protocol and does not practice, will work through 'increased physical activity'

"We want to be sure that we're taking care of him and his well-being, and we're doing what's right for Russell," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday.

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson's safety 'the No. 1 biggest priority' after suffering concussion vs. Chiefs

"Right now, we're just concerned for his safety," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "… We'll take that day by day and continually talk to our medical team and to Russell."

news

#KCvsDEN postgame injury update: QB Russell Wilson in concussion protocol after exiting Week 14 game vs. Chiefs

Running back Mike Boone, wide receiver Kendall Hinton and outside linebacker Jake Martin also suffered injuries during the game.

news

Injury Report: Dalton Risner, D.J. Jones among Broncos questionable for Week 14 matchup with Chiefs

Both players returned to practice on Friday.

news

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones does not practice Thursday with shoulder injury

Additionally, kicker Brandon McManus was a limited participant after not practicing Wednesday due to a quad injury.

news

Injury Report: WR Courtland Sutton's chances of playing vs. Chiefs 'not looking good' due to hamstring injury

Additionally, kicker Brandon McManus did not practice due to a quad injury.

news

Injury Report: Courtland Sutton 'day to day' with hamstring injury

Sutton is the Broncos' leading receiver with 52 receptions for 688 yards and a touchdown.

news

#DENvsBAL postgame injury update: WR Courtland Sutton suffers hamstring injury

Sutton was targeted once before suffering the injury.

Advertising