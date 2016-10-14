Broncos Injury Report: Russell Okung, Cody Latimer in post-concussion protocol

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Left tackle Russell Okung and wide receiver Cody Latimer will both be in the league-mandated post-concussion protocol after being injured Thursday against the San Diego Chargers.

Latimer sat out the entire second half after being diagnosed with a concussion, while Okung suffered symptoms in the locker room and was taken to a San Diego hospital via ambulance for examination before being released and flying back to Denver with the team.

"Obviously, the player's health is the most important thing, and he was experiencing some issues after the game," interim head coach Joe DeCamillis said. "We just wanted to make sure everything is okay."

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was feeling better Friday after hobbling to the sideline with a hip injury following a fourth-quarter reception Thursday.

"He looks like he's going to be okay; he's doing well this morning," DeCamillis said.