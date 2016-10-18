Broncos Injury Report: Matt Paradis, T.J. Ward take mental repetitions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Center Matt Paradis and safety T.J. Ward received a rest day to watch from the sideline as the Broncos continued their extra practice work Tuesday.

Paradis and Ward were in practice jerseys, but were not wearing helmets. Head Coach Gary Kubiak said after Monday's practice that some players would receive rest days early this week.

"We have a couple guys that are resting that have a lot of snaps under their belt," Kubiak said Monday when asked about Paradis. "Matt is fine.

Left tackle Russell Okung and wide receiver Cody Latimer were not on the field Tuesday. Both are in the league-mandated post-concussion protocol.

"They are both doing very well," Kubiak said Monday. "They both tested very well [Monday], so we'll see where we're at. The good news is we have an extra day this week."