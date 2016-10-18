Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Presented by

Broncos Injury Report: Matt Paradis, T.J. Ward take mental repetitions

Oct 18, 2016 at 04:24 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Center Matt Paradis and safety T.J. Ward received a rest day to watch from the sideline as the Broncos continued their extra practice work Tuesday.

Paradis and Ward were in practice jerseys, but were not wearing helmets. Head Coach Gary Kubiak said after Monday's practice that some players would receive rest days early this week.

"We have a couple guys that are resting that have a lot of snaps under their belt," Kubiak said Monday when asked about Paradis. "Matt is fine.

Left tackle Russell Okung and wide receiver Cody Latimer were not on the field Tuesday. Both are in the league-mandated post-concussion protocol.

"They are both doing very well," Kubiak said Monday. "They both tested very well [Monday], so we'll see where we're at. The good news is we have an extra day this week."

The team's full-scale preparations for the Houston Texans will begin Thursday, when the Broncos will be on their typical Wednesday schedule.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Randy Gregory, Courtland Sutton among Broncos questionable for Week 16 matchup with Rams

Gregory did not practice this week after making his return to the field in Week 15 against the Cardinals.

news

Injury Report: OLB Randy Gregory does not practice Thursday, Broncos hope he can play vs. Rams

Guard Dalton Risner and running back Latavius Murray were also among the players who did not practice.

news

Injury Report: WR Courtland Sutton returns to practice for Broncos

Additionally, guard/center Quinn Meinerz practiced after leaving Sunday's game with an eye injury.

news

Injury Report: WR Courtland Sutton 'potentially available' to play vs. Rams

Additionally, offensive lineman Tom Compton will be day to day with a back injury.

news

#AZvsDEN postgame injury update: G/C Quinn Meinerz day to day with eye injury

Additionally, offensive lineman Tom Compton suffered a back injury during the game.

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson passes NFL concussion protocol, will not play vs. Cardinals

"As an organization, we've decided to give him another week to get ready so he's ready to go for the Los Angeles Rams," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday.

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson returns to practice as limited participant

Additionally, defensive end Dre'Mont Jones is seeing a hip specialist after suffering an injury during the Broncos' game against the Chiefs.

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson remains in concussion protocol and does not practice, will work through 'increased physical activity'

"We want to be sure that we're taking care of him and his well-being, and we're doing what's right for Russell," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday.

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson's safety 'the No. 1 biggest priority' after suffering concussion vs. Chiefs

"Right now, we're just concerned for his safety," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "… We'll take that day by day and continually talk to our medical team and to Russell."

news

#KCvsDEN postgame injury update: QB Russell Wilson in concussion protocol after exiting Week 14 game vs. Chiefs

Running back Mike Boone, wide receiver Kendall Hinton and outside linebacker Jake Martin also suffered injuries during the game.

news

Injury Report: Dalton Risner, D.J. Jones among Broncos questionable for Week 14 matchup with Chiefs

Both players returned to practice on Friday.

news

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones does not practice Thursday with shoulder injury

Additionally, kicker Brandon McManus was a limited participant after not practicing Wednesday due to a quad injury.

Advertising