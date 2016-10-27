Broncos Injury Report: Four starters sidelined

**
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Running back C.J. Anderson, center Matt Paradis, inside linebacker Brandon Marshall and cornerback Aqib Talib were all held out of practice as the Broncos continued getting ready for their Week 8 game against the San Diego Chargers.
After practice, Head Coach Gary Kubiak announced that Anderson would undergo surgery to determine the extent of the damage and the recovery time he would need.
On a sunny day with Virgil Green singing Stevie Wonder, the Broncos continued their preparation for a familiar foe. (photos by Eric Bakke unless noted)
Paradis has a sore hip that ubiak said Wednesday would necessitate some rest days. Marshall (hamstring) and Talib (lower back) were not wearing helmets and practice jerseys, but they did watch practice and take mental repetitions. "Obviously we'd like to have them out here [Friday] if we can get them out here," Kubiak said.
Nose tackle Sylvester Williams was upgraded to limited participation Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's work because of an ankle injury. Williams hobbled off the field after the first play Monday night but returned on the next series.
Outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware continued to practice on a limited basis. Wednesday's work marked his first on-field drills with his teammates since he fractured his forearm against Indianapolis on Sep. 18.
Center James Ferentz returned after sitting out Wednesday.