Broncos Injury Report: 'Encouraging' news on Derek Wolfe

Nov 07, 2016 at 04:28 AM
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --The Broncos received "encouraging" news on Derek Wolfe's elbow injury, but the fifth-year defensive end is still being evaluated, Head Coach Gary Kubiak said at his Monday afternoon press conference.

"We feel like Derek's going to be okay, but we're still evaluating where he's at," Kubiak said.

Wolfe was injured in the third quarter of Sunday's 30-20 loss at Oakland and did not return.

The Broncos initially feared that Wolfe suffered an elbow injury similar to the ones incurred by offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo and wide receiver Bennie Fowler during training camp and the preseason, respectively. Sambrailo and Fowler each missed a few weeks because of their injuries.

"I know there was a concern that it was similar ... but 'No' was the answer," Kubiak said. "Now we'll see where we go from there."

Kubiak added that he didn't know whether Wolfe would need surgery or not.

Meanwhile, cornerback Aqib Talib will be day-to-day this week after not playing at Oakland. He received an injection in his lower back late last week after traveling to California to receive a second opinion on the injury.

Advertising