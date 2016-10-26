Broncos Injury Report: C.J. Anderson, Matt Paradis not practicing

Centers Matt Paradis and James Ferentz, CB Aqib Talib, ILB Brandon Marshall and NT Sylvester Williams were also held out of the session, although Talib, Marshall and Williams were on hand, watching drills.

Paradis was held out because of a sore hip, Kubiak said.

"There's going to be some rest days for Matt as we go through the season," Kubiak said. "I would call [this] one of those days."

OLB DeMarcus Ware returned to practice for the first time since fracturing his forearm against the Colts on Sep. 18, and Kubiak said he was "encouraged" by what Ware showed Wednesday.

"I felt good about what I saw him do today," said Kubiak, who added that Ware has a chance to play Sunday against the Chargers.

The hamstring that Marshall strained was "something he worked through last week, so we're hoping he can work through it this week, Kubiak said.