Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Presented by

Broncos Injury Report: C.J. Anderson, Matt Paradis not practicing

Oct 26, 2016 at 07:14 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

anderson_cj_1280_161026.jpg

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --RB C.J. Anderson spent Wednesday getting a second opinion on the knee injury he suffered Monday night against the Texans and was not at practice as the Broncos began preparing for a rematch with San Diego.

Head Coach Gary Kubiak said Anderson was out of town to receive the second opinion, and that the team and its leading rusher would learn more about his status Thursday.

"We're just really trying to evaluate it more than anything," Kubiak said. "He played with it; he did it early in the game. He played through it and played extremely well -- he was actually our offensive MVP."

Kubiak said Anderson was "really sore" Tuesday when he came into the UCHealth Training Center, leading to the evaluation and need for a second opinion.

A look back: Broncos 38, Chargers 3

Take a glimpse at a 38-3 win for Denver over San Diego on Dec. 21, 1997. The victory at Mile High was the Broncos' biggest win in history over the Chargers. (Photos via Denver Broncos Photo Archive/Eric Bakke)

No Title
1 / 13
No Title
2 / 13
No Title
3 / 13
No Title
4 / 13
No Title
5 / 13
No Title
6 / 13
No Title
7 / 13
No Title
8 / 13
No Title
9 / 13
No Title
10 / 13
No Title
11 / 13
No Title
12 / 13
No Title
13 / 13
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Centers Matt Paradis and James Ferentz, CB Aqib Talib, ILB Brandon Marshall and NT Sylvester Williams were also held out of the session, although Talib, Marshall and Williams were on hand, watching drills.

Paradis was held out because of a sore hip, Kubiak said.

"There's going to be some rest days for Matt as we go through the season," Kubiak said. "I would call [this] one of those days."

OLB DeMarcus Ware returned to practice for the first time since fracturing his forearm against the Colts on Sep. 18, and Kubiak said he was "encouraged" by what Ware showed Wednesday.

"I felt good about what I saw him do today," said Kubiak, who added that Ware has a chance to play Sunday against the Chargers.

The hamstring that Marshall strained was "something he worked through last week, so we're hoping he can work through it this week, Kubiak said.

Marshall said he hoped to be able to test the hamstring later this week, adding that he felt he could play without practicing if the need arose.

Related Content

news

#LACvsDEN live injury updates: CB K'Waun Williams ruled out with concussion

Defensive lineman DeShawn Williams is also questionable to return with a knee injury.

news

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones among Broncos ruled out for season finale vs. Chargers

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton (chest/foot) and tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle) were also ruled out after not practicing this week.

news

Injury Report: CB Damarri Mathis returns to practice for Broncos

Guard/center Quinn Meinerz also returned after missing Wednesday's practice with a foot injury.

news

Injury Report: WR Kendall Hinton, OL Quinn Meinerz among Broncos to not practice Wednesday

Hinton returned three punts for 37 yards in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

news

#DENvsKC live injury updates: CB Damarri Mathis ruled out with concussion

Additionally, running back Marlon Mack and guard Dalton Risner are questionable to return.

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy among Broncos questionable for matchup vs. Chiefs

Jeudy was limited all week in practice with an ankle injury.

news

Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich remains out of practice with hamstring injury

Defensive lineman Mike Purcell and cornerback K'Waun Williams returned to practice as limited participants.

news

Injury Report: OLBs Randy Gregory and Baron Browning among Broncos to not practice Wednesday

Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg noted that both players are working through injuries.

news

#DENvsLAR postgame injury update: TE Greg Dulcich exits game early with hamstring injury

Prior to suffering the injury, Dulcich caught his second touchdown pass of the season.

news

Injury Report: Randy Gregory, Courtland Sutton among Broncos questionable for Week 16 matchup with Rams

Gregory did not practice this week after making his return to the field in Week 15 against the Cardinals.

news

Injury Report: OLB Randy Gregory does not practice Thursday, Broncos hope he can play vs. Rams

Guard Dalton Risner and running back Latavius Murray were also among the players who did not practice.

news

Injury Report: WR Courtland Sutton returns to practice for Broncos

Additionally, guard/center Quinn Meinerz practiced after leaving Sunday's game with an eye injury.

Advertising