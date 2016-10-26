Broncos Injury Report: C.J. Anderson, Matt Paradis not practicing

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --RB C.J. Anderson spent Wednesday getting a second opinion on the knee injury he suffered Monday night against the Texans and was not at practice as the Broncos began preparing for a rematch with San Diego.
Head Coach Gary Kubiak said Anderson was out of town to receive the second opinion, and that the team and its leading rusher would learn more about his status Thursday.
"We're just really trying to evaluate it more than anything," Kubiak said. "He played with it; he did it early in the game. He played through it and played extremely well -- he was actually our offensive MVP."
Kubiak said Anderson was "really sore" Tuesday when he came into the UCHealth Training Center, leading to the evaluation and need for a second opinion.
Centers Matt Paradis and James Ferentz, CB Aqib Talib, ILB Brandon Marshall and NT Sylvester Williams were also held out of the session, although Talib, Marshall and Williams were on hand, watching drills.
Paradis was held out because of a sore hip, Kubiak said.
"There's going to be some rest days for Matt as we go through the season," Kubiak said. "I would call [this] one of those days."
OLB DeMarcus Ware returned to practice for the first time since fracturing his forearm against the Colts on Sep. 18, and Kubiak said he was "encouraged" by what Ware showed Wednesday.
"I felt good about what I saw him do today," said Kubiak, who added that Ware has a chance to play Sunday against the Chargers.
The hamstring that Marshall strained was "something he worked through last week, so we're hoping he can work through it this week, Kubiak said.
Marshall said he hoped to be able to test the hamstring later this week, adding that he felt he could play without practicing if the need arose.