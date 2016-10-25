Broncos Injury Report: Brandon Marshall "day-to-day," DeMarcus Ware to practice this week

... Wide receiver Cody Latimer passed the league-mandated post-concussion protocol before Monday night's game, but the team opted to deactivate him even though he was available. With Latimer inactive, the Broncos played with five wide receivers and three tight ends for the first time this season.

... Outslde linebacker Dekoda Watson is "fine," Kubiak said. Watson had left Monday's game to be evaluated for a possible concussion.

... Defensive end Derek Wolfe played on despite suffering a dislocated finger in the third quarter. Wolfe said he suffered the injury when his hand collided with Jared Crick's helmet, while also dealing with a cramp in his calf muscle at the time. He was treated on the field and returned later that series.