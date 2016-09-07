Broncos Injury Report: Bennie Fowler ruled out for Panthers game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Wide receiver Bennie Fowler will miss the regular-season opener.
Fowler, who had been a training-camp standout before he injured his right elbow in the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, was officially ruled out Wednesday on the final injury report issued before Thursday night's showdown with the Carolina Panthers.
It will be the first game that Fowler has missed since he made the 53-man roster out of the 2015 training camp following a rookie season spent on the practice squad.
The must-win matchups for the Broncos when the Panthers visit Denver on Thursday night in the NFL's kickoff game.
Three players were listed as questionable: TE Jeff Heuerman, center James Ferentz and guard/tackle Ty Sambrailo. Sambrailo and Ferentz saw limited work each day this week, while Heuerman saw limited work on Tuesday and Wednesday after sitting out the Sunday and Monday practices.
Heuerman's work Tuesday was his first since he was injured during practice Aug. 17.
Despite his lack of recent practice repetitions and regular-season experience, Head Coach Gary Kubiak expressed confidence that Heuerman would be ready despite his recent injury.
"He's fine as far as his assignments and all of those things," Kubiak said Tuesday.
Five other Broncos were listed on the injury report, but all had full practice workloads this week: RB Kapri Bibbs (quadriceps), guard Max Garcia (groin), outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (back), offensive lineman Darrion Weems (concussion) and defensive end Billy Winn (back).
In Carolina, the Panthers ruled out safety Dean Marlowe, who was limited this week because of a hamstring injury. Defensive tackle Vernon Butler (hand) and linebacker A.J. Klein (back) are questionable; each saw full work the last two days.