Broncos Injury Report: Bennie Fowler ruled out for Panthers game

Any mention of Thursday's game would feel incomplete without the battle between Von Miller and Cam Newton. You know Miller's Super Bowl stats: 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. But it was his impact on all other plays that really changed the game. The 2015 NFL MVP rarely had time to step into throws and he never looked comfortable during the Broncos' win. If the Broncos want to leave Sports Authority Field at Mile High with another win, Miller may need a repeat performance. Newton is one of the league's most dangerous players and can alter the game's direction with a single highlight. But Miller said this week he feels like a "different Von," and if he's any better than he was during last year's playoff run, that would be scary news for the Panthers.