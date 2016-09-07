Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Broncos Injury Report: Bennie Fowler ruled out for Panthers game

Sep 07, 2016
Andrew Mason

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Wide receiver Bennie Fowler will miss the regular-season opener.

Fowler, who had been a training-camp standout before he injured his right elbow in the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, was officially ruled out Wednesday on the final injury report issued before Thursday night's showdown with the Carolina Panthers.

It will be the first game that Fowler has missed since he made the 53-man roster out of the 2015 training camp following a rookie season spent on the practice squad.

Five key matchups: Panthers vs. Broncos

The must-win matchups for the Broncos when the Panthers visit Denver on Thursday night in the NFL's kickoff game.

There may be no bigger challenge for a first-time starter than to have Luke Kuechly on the other side of the line of scrimmage. But that's exactly what Trevor Siemian must cope with as he guides the offense on Thursday night. Kuechly won't influence every passing play, but it only takes a single throw for the one of the NFL's best players to alter the game. The former ninth-overall pick recorded a pick-six in each of the Panthers' postseason wins last season and notched two interceptions on consecutive plays in a Thanksgiving win against the Cowboys. Siemian must avoid the disaster play to help put the Broncos in the prime position for a win.
Kelvin Benjamin is back. Just over a year after tearing his ACL during the Panthers' 2015 training camp, Benjamin returns to battle the Broncos. The 6-foot-5 wide receiver poses a litany of problems for any cornerback, as his physicality and length is hard to contain. Pro Bowler Aqib Talib will likely draw the assignment during at least part of the game, though third-year player Bradley Roby will match up with Benjamin at times. The Broncos must decide whether they'll press him at the line or play off him as Newton gets another weapon back on the outside. In the Super Bowl, the Broncos' ability to limit the Panthers' passing game was a big reason behind Denver's victory. If they can replicate the performance, the result may very well be the same.
In the Super Bowl, the Broncos defense frustrated Carolina running back Jonathan Stewart and limited him to just 29 yards on 12 carries. That performance comes after Stewart averaged 94.5 yards per game in the Panthers' first two postseason contests. Linebacker Brandon Marshall will take over the responsibility for taking down Stewart in the box and forcing Newton to win the game through the air. If the Broncos make the Panthers one-dimensional, their chances of winning will skyrocket.
Offensive tackle Russell Okung will anchor the left side of a re-engineered offensive line that will trot out for the Broncos on Thursday. Okung, who came to Denver from Seattle in the offseason, will be handed the difficult task of containing Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy. The third-year Carolina player racked up five sacks in 2015 and recorded an interception during Super Bowl 50 when he dropped back into coverage. Whether or not Okung and the rest of the offensive line can give Trevor Siemian enough time to set his feet and throw will go a long way in determining the outcome.
Any mention of Thursday's game would feel incomplete without the battle between Von Miller and Cam Newton. You know Miller's Super Bowl stats: 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. But it was his impact on all other plays that really changed the game. The 2015 NFL MVP rarely had time to step into throws and he never looked comfortable during the Broncos' win. If the Broncos want to leave Sports Authority Field at Mile High with another win, Miller may need a repeat performance. Newton is one of the league's most dangerous players and can alter the game's direction with a single highlight. But Miller said this week he feels like a "different Von," and if he's any better than he was during last year's playoff run, that would be scary news for the Panthers.
Three players were listed as questionable: TE Jeff Heuerman, center James Ferentz and guard/tackle Ty Sambrailo. Sambrailo and Ferentz saw limited work each day this week, while Heuerman saw limited work on Tuesday and Wednesday after sitting out the Sunday and Monday practices.

Heuerman's work Tuesday was his first since he was injured during practice Aug. 17.

Despite his lack of recent practice repetitions and regular-season experience, Head Coach Gary Kubiak expressed confidence that Heuerman would be ready despite his recent injury.

"He's fine as far as his assignments and all of those things," Kubiak said Tuesday.

Five other Broncos were listed on the injury report, but all had full practice workloads this week: RB Kapri Bibbs (quadriceps), guard Max Garcia (groin), outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (back), offensive lineman Darrion Weems (concussion) and defensive end Billy Winn (back).

In Carolina, the Panthers ruled out safety Dean Marlowe, who was limited this week because of a hamstring injury. Defensive tackle Vernon Butler (hand) and linebacker A.J. Klein (back) are questionable; each saw full work the last two days.

