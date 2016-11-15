Broncos Injury Report: Aqib Talib returns to practice

**

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Aqib Talib returned to practice Tuesday as the Broncos got in one last day of work before scattering for their Week 11 bye.

The practice work was the first for Talib since Oct. 28, two days before he missed the Chargers game because of a lower-back issue. He received an injection a week later before the Raiders game, and sat out that contest, along with last Sunday's win at New Orleans.

Head Coach Gary Kubiak said in recent days that he expected Talib to return to practice this week and play against the Chiefs on Nov. 27. The Pro Bowl cornerback worked out Monday and looked "good," Kubiak said.