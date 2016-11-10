Broncos Injury Report: Aqib Talib, Matt Paradis, T.J. Ward, Derek Wolfe not practicing

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Cornerback Aqib Talib, safety T.J. Ward, center Matt Paradis and defensive end Derek Wolfe did not practice Thursday as the Broncos took their preparations for the New Orleans Saints back outside.

Talib, Ward and Paradis were all present. Talib was in sweats, watching, while Ward and Paradis were on hand, taking mental repetitions while wearing jerseys, but not in pads and helmets, unlike the rest of the team.

Ward missed Wednesday's practice with an illness. Paradis is being held out of some practices each week as he deals with a hip issue. Talib had an injection in his lower back last week, and hasn't played since Oct. 23 against Houston.