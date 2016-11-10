Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Broncos Injury Report: Aqib Talib, Matt Paradis, T.J. Ward, Derek Wolfe not practicing

Nov 10, 2016 at 04:34 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Cornerback Aqib Talib, safety T.J. Ward, center Matt Paradis and defensive end Derek Wolfe did not practice Thursday as the Broncos took their preparations for the New Orleans Saints back outside.

Talib, Ward and Paradis were all present. Talib was in sweats, watching, while Ward and Paradis were on hand, taking mental repetitions while wearing jerseys, but not in pads and helmets, unlike the rest of the team.

Ward missed Wednesday's practice with an illness. Paradis is being held out of some practices each week as he deals with a hip issue. Talib had an injection in his lower back last week, and hasn't played since Oct. 23 against Houston.

Left tackle Russell Okung returned to practice Thursday after getting a rest day Wednesday. Cornerback Kayvon Webster also practiced for a second consecutive day after missing last Sunday's game against Oakland because of a hamstring injury.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Key defenders cleared to return for Broncos vs. Jets

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad), running back Javonte Williams (quad) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs) are questionable for the game.
news

Injury Report: RB Javonte Williams returns to Broncos practice ahead of Week 5

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell (hip) and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee) also took steps forward, as they were both full participants on Thursday.
news

Injury Report: ILB Josey Jewell, S Justin Simmons among Broncos to return to practice ahead of matchup with Jets

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee) and center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad) were also limited in Wednesday's practice.
news

Injury Report: S Justin Simmons questionable, three Broncos ruled out for Week 4 vs. Bears

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy improved to a full participant on Friday with his knee injury and was not given a game status.
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy, S Justin Simmons remain limited ahead of Week 4 game vs. Bears

Outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (hip) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs) did not practice for a second consecutive day.
news

Injury Report: S Justin Simmons returns to practice ahead of Week 4 matchup vs. Chicago

Simmons was limited in practice on Wednesday.
news

Injury Report: S Justin Simmons, OLB Frank Clark ruled out for Week 3 vs. Dolphins

The Broncos will be without their All-Pro safety for a Week 3 meeting with one of the NFL's top offenses.
news

Injury Report: DT Mike Purcell, S Justin Simmons among Broncos to not practice Thursday ahead of matchup with Dolphins

Tackle Garett Bolles improved to a full participant with his ankle injury.
news

Injury Report: S Justin Simmons among Broncos to not practice Wednesday ahead of Week 3

Outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ankle) also did not practice.
news

Injury Report: OLB Frank Clark and TE Greg Dulcich ruled out, WR Jerry Jeudy set to play in Week 2 vs. Washington Commanders

"He's healthy," Head Coach Sean Payton said of Jeudy. "He's good."
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy among Broncos to improve to full practice participants

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) and cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen) also improved to full participants.
news

Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich does not practice Wednesday ahead of Week 2

Dulcich was the only player on the Broncos' active roster who did not practice, as safety Caden Sterns was placed on injured reserve earlier Wednesday.
Advertising