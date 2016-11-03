Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Presented by

Broncos Injury Report: Aqib Talib, Kayvon Webster still sidelined

Nov 03, 2016 at 07:22 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and safeties Darian Stewart and T.J. Ward returned to practice after getting a rest day Wednesday, but fellow defensive backs Aqib Talib and Kayvon Webster remained sidelined as the Broncos opened their Thursday on-field work.

Talib traveled to California to seek a second opinion on the back issues that have plagued him the last week. He has not been ruled out for Sunday.

"I got good vibes from what 'Greek' [head athletic trainer Steve Antonopulos] told me a while ago from the visit," Head Coach Gary Kubiak said. "I know there's some people that have to get together and talk this through, to make sure we know exactly where he's at, so he's on his way back as we speak."

Webster worked with a team trainer on the sideline.

Thursday practice: Three days till Oakland

The Broncos continue to prepare for their road trip to face the Raiders. (photos by Gabriel Christus)

No Title
1 / 19
No Title
2 / 19
No Title
3 / 19
No Title
4 / 19
No Title
5 / 19
No Title
6 / 19
No Title
7 / 19
No Title
8 / 19
No Title
9 / 19
No Title
10 / 19
No Title
11 / 19
No Title
12 / 19
No Title
13 / 19
No Title
14 / 19
No Title
15 / 19
No Title
16 / 19
No Title
17 / 19
No Title
18 / 19
No Title
19 / 19
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Talib has a sore lower back, while Webster has a hamstring injury. They were joined on the out-of-practice list by center Matt Paradis, who has a hip issue, and left tackle Russell Okung.

Kubiak said he expects to hold Okung out for one practice a week.

"I'll probably choose which day that is depending on what we're doing at practice," Kubiak said. "He'll participate in all the non-full-[practice] stuff, walk-throughs and stuff. You're going to see that from him and Matt probably the rest of the [season]."

Okung practiced Wednesday, while Paradis has not practiced since Oct. 22, although he did play against San Diego on Oct. 30.

Inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (hamstring) and running back Devontae Booker (sore shoulder) also practiced Thursday. Marshall missed the Chargers game, while Booker was briefly sidelined after being hurt in the first quarter before returning and posting 84 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

Through the Years: The Broncos and the Raiders

Take a photographic trip through the series history between the Broncos and the Raiders.

Sept. 10, 1967: Raiders 51, Broncos 0
1 / 48
7161529
Pete Duranko (Game Uncertain)
2 / 48
Floyd Little (Game Uncertain)
3 / 48
Oct. 31, 1976: Raiders 19, Broncos 6
4 / 48
7161529
Oct. 16, 1977: Broncos 30, Raiders 7
5 / 48
7161529
1977 AFC Championship Game
6 / 48

1977 AFC Championship Game

7161529
1977 AFC Championship Game
7 / 48

1977 AFC Championship Game

7161529
Sept. 3, 1978: Broncos 14, Raiders 6
8 / 48
7161529
Oct. 28, 1984: Broncos 22, Raiders 19 (OT)
9 / 48
7161529
Nov. 24, 1985: Raiders 31, Broncos 28 (OT)
10 / 48
7161529
Sammy Winder (Game Uncertain)
11 / 48
Nov. 22, 1987: Broncos 23, Raiders 17
12 / 48
7161529
Dec. 3, 1989: Raiders 16, Broncos 13 (OT)
13 / 48
Dec. 2, 1990: Raiders 23, Broncos 20
14 / 48
7161529
Dec. 2, 1990: Raiders 23, Broncos 20
15 / 48
Sept. 6, 1992: Broncos 17, Raiders 13
16 / 48
Nov. 22, 1992: Raiders 24, Broncos 0
17 / 48
7161529
Nov. 24, 1997: Broncos 31, Raiders 3
18 / 48
Nov. 22, 1998: Broncos 40, Raiders 14
19 / 48
7161529
Oct. 10, 1999: Broncos 16, Raiders 13
20 / 48
7161529
Sept. 17, 2000: Broncos 33, Raiders 24
21 / 48
7161529
In a thrilling game capped by a game-winning Jason Elam field goal as time expired, Ring of Fame RB Terrell Davis also scored the last touchdown of his career.
22 / 48

In a thrilling game capped by a game-winning Jason Elam field goal as time expired, Ring of Fame RB Terrell Davis also scored the last touchdown of his career.

Nov. 5, 2001: Raiders 38, Broncos 28
23 / 48
7161529
Nov. 30, 2003: Broncos 22, Raiders 8
24 / 48
7161529
Nov. 28, 2004: Raiders 25, Broncos 24
25 / 48
Nov. 28, 2004: Raiders 25, Broncos 24
26 / 48
Nov. 13, 2005: Broncos 31, Raiders 17
27 / 48
7161529
Nov. 13, 2005: Broncos 31, Raiders 17
28 / 48
7161529
Dec. 24, 2005: Broncos 22, Raiders 3
29 / 48
7161529
Nov. 12, 2006: Broncos 17, Raiders 13
30 / 48
7161529
Sept. 8, 2008: Broncos 41, Raiders 14
31 / 48
7161529
Sept. 8, 2008: Broncos 41, Raiders 14
32 / 48
7161529
Sept. 27, 2009: Broncos 23, Raiders 3
33 / 48
7161529
Dec. 19, 2010: Raiders 39, Broncos 23
34 / 48
7161529
Sept. 12, 2011: Raiders 23, Broncos 20
35 / 48
Sept. 12, 2011: Raiders 23, Broncos 20
36 / 48
7161529
Dec. 6, 2012: Broncos 26, Raiders 13
37 / 48
7161529
December 29, 2013: Broncos 34, Raiders 14
38 / 48
December 29, 2013: Broncos 34, Raiders 14
39 / 48
December 29, 2013: Broncos 34, Raiders 14
40 / 48
November 9, 2014: Broncos 41, Raiders 17
41 / 48
October 11, 2015: Broncos 16, Raiders 10
42 / 48
October 11, 2015: Broncos 16, Raiders 10
43 / 48
October 11, 2015: Broncos 16, Raiders 10
44 / 48
Dec. 13, 2015: Raiders 15, Broncos 12
45 / 48
Nov. 6, 2016: Raiders 30, Broncos 20
46 / 48
Jan. 1, 2017: Broncos 24, Raiders 6
47 / 48
Oct. 1, 2017: Broncos 16, Raiders 10
48 / 48
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Injury updates: T Garett Bolles 'right on track' in recovery from season-ending leg injury

Additionally, wide receiver KJ Hamler noted that he will spend the offseason allowing his body to fully heal.

news

#LACvsDEN live injury updates: CB K'Waun Williams ruled out with concussion

Defensive lineman DeShawn Williams is also questionable to return with a knee injury.

news

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones among Broncos ruled out for season finale vs. Chargers

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton (chest/foot) and tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle) were also ruled out after not practicing this week.

news

Injury Report: CB Damarri Mathis returns to practice for Broncos

Guard/center Quinn Meinerz also returned after missing Wednesday's practice with a foot injury.

news

Injury Report: WR Kendall Hinton, OL Quinn Meinerz among Broncos to not practice Wednesday

Hinton returned three punts for 37 yards in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

news

#DENvsKC live injury updates: CB Damarri Mathis ruled out with concussion

Additionally, running back Marlon Mack and guard Dalton Risner are questionable to return.

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy among Broncos questionable for matchup vs. Chiefs

Jeudy was limited all week in practice with an ankle injury.

news

Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich remains out of practice with hamstring injury

Defensive lineman Mike Purcell and cornerback K'Waun Williams returned to practice as limited participants.

news

Injury Report: OLBs Randy Gregory and Baron Browning among Broncos to not practice Wednesday

Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg noted that both players are working through injuries.

news

#DENvsLAR postgame injury update: TE Greg Dulcich exits game early with hamstring injury

Prior to suffering the injury, Dulcich caught his second touchdown pass of the season.

news

Injury Report: Randy Gregory, Courtland Sutton among Broncos questionable for Week 16 matchup with Rams

Gregory did not practice this week after making his return to the field in Week 15 against the Cardinals.

news

Injury Report: OLB Randy Gregory does not practice Thursday, Broncos hope he can play vs. Rams

Guard Dalton Risner and running back Latavius Murray were also among the players who did not practice.

Advertising