Broncos Injury Report: Aqib Talib, Kayvon Webster still sidelined

Talib has a sore lower back, while Webster has a hamstring injury. They were joined on the out-of-practice list by center Matt Paradis, who has a hip issue, and left tackle Russell Okung.

Kubiak said he expects to hold Okung out for one practice a week.

"I'll probably choose which day that is depending on what we're doing at practice," Kubiak said. "He'll participate in all the non-full-[practice] stuff, walk-throughs and stuff. You're going to see that from him and Matt probably the rest of the [season]."

Okung practiced Wednesday, while Paradis has not practiced since Oct. 22, although he did play against San Diego on Oct. 30.