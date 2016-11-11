Broncos Injury Report: Aqib Talib, Derek Wolfe ruled out

Every other Bronco had a full practice workload Friday, including cornerback Kayvon Webster and safety T.J. Ward. Webster has recovered from a hamstring injury that kept him out last Sunday, while Ward dealt with an illness this week that sidelined him Wednesday.

"Kayvon's had a good week. He's ready to go," Kubiak said. "He was close last week, so we really need to get him back."

Center Matt Paradis also practiced after receiving two rest days because of a hip issue; he is expected to play Sunday. Paradis has not missed an offensive snap in any game the last two seasons.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian continues to deal with a sore shoulder, but is "fine" and ready to go, Kubiak said.

"As a matter of fact, he's had a really good week. He needs to play well," Kubiak said. "Obviously, we've all got to play well, but yeah, I think he's feeling good."

The Broncos held Friday's practice inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse, working without helmets.