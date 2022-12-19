Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
#AZvsDEN postgame injury update: G/C Quinn Meinerz day to day with eye injury

Dec 18, 2022 at 06:22 PM
DENVER — Please see below for an updating list of the Broncos' injuries from Denver's Week 15 game against the Cardinals.

2:15 p.m. MT: Guard/center Quinn Meinerz is questionable to return with an eye injury, the team announced. Offensive lineman Tom Compton came in to replace Meinerz.

2:58 p.m. MT: Meinerz has been downgraded to out, the team announced.

4:06 p.m. MT: Offensive lineman Tom Compton is questionable to return with a back injury, the team announced. Center Luke Wattenberg came in to replace Compton.

POSTGAME UPDATE

After the game, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Meinerz met with a doctor and will be day to day with an eye injury.

Additionally, Hackett noted that cornerback Darius Phillips suffered a hamstring injury during the game.

