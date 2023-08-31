Inaugural 'Broncos Gameshow Nite' to air on KUSA on Friday at 7 p.m. MDT

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The inaugural Broncos Gameshow Nite will debut locally on KUSA at 7 p.m. MDT Friday.

The show, taped in front of a live studio audience, features two teams of Broncos alumni as they competed in a battle of wits.

Team Back 2 Back features Ed McCaffrey, Rod Smith and Tom Rouen—all members of the Broncos' back-to-back Super Bowl championship teams (XXXII and XXXIII).

Team 50 included Super Bowl 50 Champions David Bruton, Ryan Harris and Tyler Polumbus.

Hosted by Broncos in-stadium PA announcer Conor McGahey, Broncos Gameshow Nite features several rounds of trivia, including: Who's That Bronco?, Scramble Drill, Listen to Logan and Film Review.