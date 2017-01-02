In Gary Kubiak's folio are the memories of a coaching life

"I have struggled big-time this year, and these coaches have picked me up," Kubiak said. "Amazing, to get me through it."

He knows only one way to go about his job -- full throttle, with detailed involvement in a multitude of aspects, particularly on offense. That approach took him from his foot-in-the-door gig at A&M to the sport's summit, so it was obviously the right way. But it also came at a price he knows he can no longer pay.

"I've looked at a lot of things, how to do this different and that different, but the bottom line is that's the way I'm wired," he said. "And when I do something, that's the way I'm going to go about it."

No matter what comes next, that mentality will remain -- but the demands will be different.

"I'm getting out of coaching, but I've got a lot to give, and I'm going to find something else to do, and I'm going to wake up with that same passion and do that just like I've coached for the last 20-something years," he said. "But it's time for me to step away from the coaching field."

Still, as Kubiak prepared for what he knew would be his final game as head coach, it seemed the ever-present folio would outlast his coaching career.

"I used to joke with some of these coaches that when this book falls apart, I'm done. I'm out," he said.