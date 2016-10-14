In Broncos' loss to Chargers, another slow start set the course

"Every offense's first 15 plays are going to be scripted. I think that's when they showed the most unique things," said inside linebacker Brandon Marshall.

"After the first 15, I think we're doing a hell of a job, but they're scheming us well to start. I think we have to do a better job combatting that."

That's the logical cause of the slow starts for the defense. There's an emotional side, as well.

"Personally, I think it's just the lack of intensity coming out and starting the game," safety T.J. Ward said.

"I think it's more about effort on our part in that first drive," he added. "I think we're coming out too slow. We're not being aggressive and fiery enough, and teams are taking advantage of that."

Eventually, the defense found its footing; the Chargers averaged just 3.4 yards per play on their last eight series and mustered just three field goals from their possessions.

By the fourth quarter, the offense found its form, although, it, too, has been plagued by slow starts; it has just one score on its first series all season, and that was on an 11-yard drive set up by an interception.

"The one thing about this team is resilience. That was a staple of us last year, as well," Siemian said. "All the guys in that locker room, even that whole game, the sense was [that] we were going to figure it out and we were going to get this thing going and make a run at it."