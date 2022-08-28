Denver Broncos | News

'[I] just had to soak everything in': KJ Hamler returns to first game action in 11 months

Aug 28, 2022 at 12:56 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

220827_KJ-postgame-story

DENVER — The last time KJ Hamler played in an NFL game was Week 3 of the 2021 season. On a leaping attempt to secure a pass in tight coverage, Hamler suffered a torn ACL and a hip injury — devastatingly bringing an end to his sophomore season just after it had begun.

On Saturday night, the third-year wide receiver made his highly anticipated return to the field. In the Broncos' final preseason game against the Vikings, Hamler recorded three receptions for 18 yards.

"I felt good," Hamler said. "It was very exciting to be back. I'm blessed. God … He gave me a little bump I had to get over, but it was all worth it."

Coming into this final preseason game, Hamler advocated for the opportunity to see some snaps. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett did not play most of the starters during the preseason, but Hamler noted that in order to know if he'll be ready for Week 1, he needed to see the field on Saturday.

"I thought it was very important, I really wanted to get in," Hamler said. "[Hackett] didn't want to really play me, but I was like, 'Man, just let me get in, let me get a few reps, just see if I'm still myself.'"

Hackett said after the game that he was excited to see Hamler back on the field, noting the wide receiver's reluctance to come out of the game.

"We had to take him out, he wanted to keep going," Hackett said. "He was having such a great time. I think it's great for him to be able to catch the ball, take a couple pops. You want him to want to stay in, in those situations, for a guy that hasn't played for as long as he had. It's very encouraging, and we can just build off that."

As Hackett mentioned, Hamler did take a few hits — the most significant being a hard collision on a six-yard reception to open the second quarter, which resulted in an unnecessary roughness call on the defender. But to Hamler, the contact is just another sign that he's back.

"It wasn't really nothing to me, I got right back up — but that's football," Hamler said.

Hamler earned the respect of his teammates as he battled his way back from injury throughout the offseason, taking meticulous mental reps even when he couldn't suit up. Players have continuously praised Hamler's work ethic and positive attitude, which he always maintained even in the most difficult times.

Quarterback Brett Rypien, who found Hamler multiple times on Saturday night, was ecstatic for his teammate's return.

"He's got such a fire and a passion for the game, and you can see it every time he's out on the field," Rypien said. "I was telling some guys on the sideline, there was one play where he was lined up in the slot and … there was nobody over him, and he was like, 'Brett! Brett!', you know, getting ready for me to throw it to him. He's just got so much fire, so much passion. He's a great guy to be around, he brings great energy every day. I couldn't be more happy for him."

Right before running onto the field with his teammates, Hamler took a moment in the tunnel to sit down and take in the moment. It had been almost a year since he last played in a game, and he was grateful to have another opportunity to do what he loves.

"When you come back from injury, it's always hard, but just getting back to where I was now, it's just like, 'Man, I'm really back [to] football,'" Hamler said. "I've been out for a year, so that was just a blessing. … [I] just had to soak everything in."

Broncos vs. Vikings game gallery: Denver looking to close out preseason slate with a win

View exclusive photos of the Broncos' game vs. the Vikings by team photographers Gabriel Christus, Eric Lars Bakke and Ben Swanson

Russell Wilson during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
1 / 36

Russell Wilson during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
KJ Hamler during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
2 / 36

KJ Hamler during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Mike Boone, Caden Sterns and Jonathon Cooper during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
3 / 36

Mike Boone, Caden Sterns and Jonathon Cooper during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
KJ Hamler, Andrew Beck, Brett Rypien, Cameron Fleming and others in the huddle during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
4 / 36

KJ Hamler, Andrew Beck, Brett Rypien, Cameron Fleming and others in the huddle during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Mike Boone during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)
5 / 36

Mike Boone during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Seth Williams during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)
6 / 36

Seth Williams during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Graham Glasgow during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)
7 / 36

Graham Glasgow during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Damarri Mathis during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)
8 / 36

Damarri Mathis during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Jonathon Cooper and Eyioma Uwazurike during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)
9 / 36

Jonathon Cooper and Eyioma Uwazurike during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Graham Glasgow during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
10 / 36

Graham Glasgow during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Brett Rypien during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
11 / 36

Brett Rypien during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Seth Williams during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
12 / 36

Seth Williams during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Eric Tomlinson during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
13 / 36

Eric Tomlinson during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
KJ Hamler during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
14 / 36

KJ Hamler during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Mike Boone during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
15 / 36

Mike Boone during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Mike Boone during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)
16 / 36

Mike Boone during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
JaQuan Hardy during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)
17 / 36

JaQuan Hardy during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
KJ Hamler during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
18 / 36

KJ Hamler during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Brandon McManus during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
19 / 36

Brandon McManus during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
20 / 36

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Seth Williams during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
21 / 36

Seth Williams during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Montrell Washington during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
22 / 36

Montrell Washington during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Montrell Washington during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
23 / 36

Montrell Washington during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)
24 / 36

during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
25 / 36

during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Brett Rypien during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)
26 / 36

Brett Rypien during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Baron Browning during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)
27 / 36

Baron Browning during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
J.R. Reed during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
28 / 36

J.R. Reed during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
J.R. Reed during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
29 / 36

J.R. Reed during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Baron Browning during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
30 / 36

Baron Browning during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Baron Browning during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)
31 / 36

Baron Browning during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Baron Browning during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
32 / 36

Baron Browning during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Devine Ozigbo during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
33 / 36

Devine Ozigbo during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Devine Ozigbo during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)
34 / 36

Devine Ozigbo during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Josh Johnson during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
35 / 36

Josh Johnson during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Jalen Virgil during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)
36 / 36

Jalen Virgil during the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel Christus)

Gabriel Christus
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

'It's going to be a hard decision': Brett Rypien, Josh Johnson make final case for Broncos' backup QB role

"I give so much credit to both those guys," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

#MINvsDEN postgame injury update: WR Brandon Johnson suffers sprained ankle against Vikings

"... It's nothing crazy, my ankle [will] be good," Johnson said after the game.

news

The top questions the Broncos will look to answer vs. the Vikings

As the Broncos prepare for their final preseason game, there's still plenty on the line.

news

Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings on August 27, 2022.

news

Quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Brett Rypien gain valuable experience in loss to Bills

There might not be much to celebrate after Saturday's 42-15 defeat, but there is plenty to learn from.

news

'That was a big-boy catch': Rookie Montrell Washington making plays as both a receiver and returner

Plus, find out how the Broncos plan to attack their struggles in the run game and what Nik Bonitto is focused on as the team approaches Week 1.

news

Broncos' backups can't keep pace with Bills' starters, fall 42-15

Ahead of their preseason matchup with the Bills, the Broncos knew they would face a challenge.

news

'[They're] doing everything they're supposed to do': Young wide receivers step up in preseason win over Cowboys

Four receivers made strong cases for earning a roster spot after standout performances against the Cowboys.

news

Top takeaways from Broncos-Cowboys: OLB Baron Browning flashes as Denver turns in encouraging preseason opener

Plus, notes on the backup quarterback derby, the competition at wide receiver, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett's clock management and more.

news

#DALvsDEN injury updates: ILB Jonas Griffith leaves game with elbow injury

Inside linebacker Jonas Griffith suffered an elbow injury on the first series against the Cowboys.

news

Broncos Charities 50/50 Raffle to benefit Boulder County Wildfire Fund on Saturday against Chiefs

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

Advertising