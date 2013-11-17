How It Happened: Broncos 27, Chiefs 17

But after a frame that featured four punts and two fumbles between the two teams, the second quarter brought a stretch of offensive efficiency on both sides.

On the drive following Denver's touchdown, Smith drove the Kansas City offense 80 yards down the field in 11 plays -- the 11th of which was a 6-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Dwayne Bowe.

The Broncos followed that up with a 10-play drive of their own, spurred on by more long passes to the Thomases -- a 20-yarder to Julius and a 29-yarder to Demaryius. Ball closed the series with the first of his two touchdowns, a 1-yard burst up the middle that featured a nifty spin move to avoid a tackle.

"It's better late than never -- I finally showed up," Ball smiled. "I'm glad that the coaches had faith to put me back in there after the exchange problems that we had. But like I said, I'm glad that I just executed and did the right things for my team."

The ensuing Kansas City drive was another key moment in the Broncos' win.

Starting from their own 20-yard line, the Chiefs drove into a goal-to-go situation, starting with first-and-goal at the 2-yard line.

First, safety Mike Adams stopped running back Jamaal Charles for no gain. Then it was defensive linemen Terrance Knighton and Shaun Phillips' turn to stonewall a back, halting Sherman after a yard. Finally, on third-and-1, linebacker Steven Johnson laid a huge hit on Charles to stop him for no gain. The Chiefs elected to settle for a 20-yard field goal to pull to within seven points, 17-10.

"We were just trying to be physical and force our will up front," defensive tackle Kevin Vickerson said. "It was going to be a physical game."

On the other side of the ball, the Broncos offensive line didn't allow a single sack. In fact, the NFL's leading sack defense wasn't credited with a single quarterback hit.