Historic Third Quarter Fuels Broncos' Win

getting a lot of plays in, very few third downs today, which means we're doing a good job on first and second down. Receivers are doing a good job with the ball after the catch, getting first downs, getting touchdowns. That puts a lot of pressure on the defense."

Manning had a nearly perfect quarter throwing the ball, as he completed 15-of-16 passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns for a passer rating of 147.4.

Two of those touchdown passes went to wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who caught five passes for 56 yards in the third quarter.

"I really don't know what it is. We come out in the second half, score fast and we put up points," Thomas said. "I don't know what it is. A spark or something. I have no idea."

Manning's success through the air helped open lanes in the run game and the team's ability to move the ball on the ground kept the Eagles defense off balance.

Running backs Knowshon Moreno and Ronnie Hillman combined for nine carries for 56 yards as the Broncos moved the ball with ease during their nearly 12 minutes of possession in the quarter.

"The running game was really solid in the second half," Manning said. "You can go from first-and-10 to second-and-3. That makes for pretty good offensive execution and allows you do to do different things in the passing game and the running game."

Nobody besides the coaches and players know what is said during halftime, but whatever it is has led to the Broncos being able to put the game out of reach in the second half.