Denver Broncos | News

High School Coach of the Week: Mike Schmidt

Oct 26, 2016 at 05:02 AM
161026_cotw_schmidt_cp.jpg


Week 8's Denver Broncos high school coach of the week is Platte Canyon football's Mike Schmidt, but he sees the individual honor as more of a staff award. "I have great assistants, and we've been together for a long time," Schmidt said. "Our success has to do more with their coaching than mine. I wish the award was called 'Broncos coaching staff of the week,' because they definitely deserve that recognition." The coaching staff consists of defensive coordinator Lance Gunkel, and varsity assistants Mark Hancock, Joe Linnehan and Jim Owsiany. "Nate Carrigan, a deputy killed last February, is also part of our staff too, and is obviously here with us in spirit," Schmidt said. Class 1A's No. 5-ranked Huskies improved to an undefeated mark after picking up a huge win against Clear Creek on Friday. Platte Canyon has allowed no more than 14 points in a game all season and has doubled opponents in scoring in every game except for the last 18-12 victory.

Years coaching: 22 (current record: 8-0)
Years at Platte Canyon: 17 (1999-present)
Previous stops: Newbury High School (Ohio) head coach 1995-1999; Coachella Valley High (Calif.) head coach/assistant 1992-1994; Occidental College (Calif.) 1987-1991

Q: Why do you coach?
I coach because I enjoy working with young students, it has been mainly boys in football, but I've coached other sports as well. It's an opportunity for adults to help shape these kids for great things in their futures. Sports is one of the few tangible ways to do that, and I get great enjoyment from it.

Q: Why do you coach the way you do?
We want our kids to have fun and we're probably a little looser than most squads, but we try to make sure they understand the game. We want to do our best and prepare our best, but in the end it's just a game, and we hope the players have great, enjoyable experiences from this program.

Q: What's it like to be coached by you?
My son, a senior on the football team, would probably give a better answer. We really care about the kids and try to do our best for them in terms of getting prepared. They know we take it seriously, but not that seriously. We know it's more about fun and creating good memories for these kids.

Q: How do you define success in coaching?
If my players are successful beyond high school, and they become happy, productive citizens beyond this. If we have a small part in that, it's success.

Q: What's your most meaningful experience with a team or player?
We create moments every day in practice that are memorable and fun, and for me to narrow it down to just one moment would be very difficult. There have been a lot of big wins, some on the state level and some not, and I've enjoyed them all. But it's not just about wins, I've enjoyed all my time coaching.

Q: Please describe the last few minutes, rather seconds, of that wild Clear Creek ending.
We practice two-minute drills twice a week, and we've been running a very similar system for that for 15 years. Someone who played here even 10 years ago could watch and know exactly what's happening. We got big runs from Trevor Sander and Mathias Johnston to put us in scoring position when we were out of timeouts and the clock stopped with 4.7 seconds left in regulation. Worst case scenario, we were going to overtime, but we didn't want that; we wanted to win. We threw an incomplete to stop clock, and at ten yard line with one play left. Clear Creek was defending the end zone and the outside lines, like they should have been, and so we rolled the dice and ran a quarterback trap and my son, Otis Schmidt, got in the end zone, barely — thank goodness his mom is tall! Our guys blocked it beautifully and Otis (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) finished off the play.

Q: Describe what the family element was like in this moment — your wife said it was emotional for everyone.
My family has been terrific in supporting Otis and me. Georgia, my daughter, is an 8th grader helping us out as a water girl. My wife and I were high school sweethearts and went to college together, and she's seen me play and coach since I was 17. It's amazing to have your son in that position, and he's worked very hard to get to where he is, and it was a very great moment for our family.

Q: What are your thoughts going into, arguably, your toughest game yet on Friday against No. 3-ranked Bennett for the Foothills League title?
I know their head coach really well, and we've known each other for a long time. It's a good rivalry, and Bennett (7-1) is a very good team. We're both playoff teams, so it doesn't have quite the tension as a playoff game would, but we hope to play well and they are definitely a formidable opponent.

By Morgan Dzak/CHSAANow.com

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'These memorable moments will continue': Owner Carrie Walton Penner announces continued support of Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club during 20th anniversary celebration

"Almost every person we met mentioned that the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club was one of the things that makes the team such a special place to be a part of," Walton Penner said. "It is incredibly intertwined with the history of the franchise."
news

Broncos welcome impressive turnout for girls' high school flag football coaching clinic

Girls' flag football advocates are hoping for another impactful fall season and the sport's statewide sanctioning in the spring. 
news

Denver Broncos Foundation promotes CPR training, donates AED devices to local youth sports organizations and schools

Children's Hospital Colorado led the presentation to discuss how to recognize symptoms of and when to treat sudden cardiac arrest, in addition to important sections on heat illness and concussions.
news

'You … dream of moments like this': Several Broncos rookies experience full-circle moment in visit to Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club

As Denver's rookie class made its first trip to the Boys & Girls Club on Juneteenth, safety JL Skinner, cornerback Art Green and running back Jaleel McLaughlin were back where their own dreams began.
news

Broncos host Rocky Mountain Region's largest high school 7-on-7 and Linemen Challenge tournaments

news

Broncos, WellPower join youth experiencing homelessness at Urban Peak for conversation on mental health

The power of a single conversation should not be doubted.
news

Denver Broncos Foundation announces new vision, mission & values serving Broncos Country

Following a comprehensive review and strategic planning process involving the Foundation Board of Directors, the Denver Broncos Foundation will use the new framework to support high-impact programs focused on youth throughout the community.
news

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons, Montrell Washington join in as RISE program continues in third year at the Broncos Boys & Girls Club

"I think what's most important with these sessions is having a platform and opportunity for those kids to talk about real-world life issues and be heard on those from adults and even their peers," Simmons says.
news

Steve Atwater visits Overland High School for 'Heart of a Hall of Famer' panel recapping his historic career

Students were able to hear from the Pro Football Hall of Famer about his life, career and much more.
news

Children's Hospital Colorado Jr. Reporter: A conversation with S Justin Simmons

news

Denver Broncos invite Broncos Country to participate in Random Acts of Kindness Week

The Denver Broncos encourage fans to support our communities by participating in Random Acts of Kindness Week (Feb. 12-18), an annual tradition of celebrating and spreading kindness.
news

Denver Broncos 50/50 Raffle to benefit the Denver Broncos Foundation during Sunday's game against the Chargers

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting the Denver Broncos Foundation.
Advertising