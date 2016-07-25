High expectations await Simmons, Parks

"That's the goal—to come in and play," Simmons said. "It's not college. You don't redshirt. You don't just get to take a year and see how things work. It's a job now. You've got to come in and compete for those spots. If you're not (competing), the guy behind you is. That's definitely the goal to make sure I get out there by any means necessary."

Parks, too, recognizes the immediacy of the moment. He spent much of his offseason in Denver, and – between volunteering at local community events – he made sure to devote time to studying his playbook on his iPad. The study wasn't exhaustive, but Parks would go over base coverages to make sure he stayed sharp.

As he approaches training camp, he said he realizes that success relies upon "more than football." In addition to watching tape and performing on the field, he said the veterans in the group have taught him the value of timeliness and respect.

But the coaching staff and veterans in the secondary have also helped Parks and Simmons hone their on-field skills. They've pushed the two rookies to improve upon their fundamentals, including tackling and breaking toward the ball. Parks said Ward has pointed out mistakes in footwork that could be the difference between a blown coverage and a big play.