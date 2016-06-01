Henry Krieger-Coble's good hands make him a good fit for Broncos

"You've got to get in there, and you've got to know what you're doing," Krieger-Coble said. "That's something that comes from trying to prepare the best that you can outside of the building — and even during meetings and stuff like that.

"I just try to keep continue learning — and learning as fast as possible — and then getting thrown into it a little bit helps out and makes it a little quicker."

But his on-field work — even on the first team — will only take him so far.

"The big thing for him is going to be getting bigger and stronger," Kubiak said. "I don't know how much ground you can make up between now and training camp, but that's going to be the key for him in his career. Can he get a little bit bigger?"

And it has to be the right kind of size.

Krieger-Coble said the Broncos want him at 245 pounds, which is five pounds below what he said was his heaviest weight at Iowa. The goal is to build lean muscle and trim body fat.

"You go in there and do what they tell you, because they know exactly what's right for you," he said, "and then go in and work your hardest the whole time."

If he does that, he could find a professional home that is exactly what he hoped for when the draft arrived — even though it meant sitting impatiently as 253 other names were called.