Denver Broncos | News

Henry Krieger-Coble's good hands make him a good fit for Broncos

Jun 01, 2016 at 03:35 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —There comes a point in every draft where many a player would prefer to not hear his name called. As this year's draft slogged toward its conclusion, after three days and seven rounds, tight end Henry Krieger-Coble had reached it.

To be drafted in the seventh round would have meant a greater signing bonus, but perhaps a lesser opportunity. Maybe he would have gone to a team chock full of tight ends, or perhaps he would have landed on one that didn't emphasize the position the way others do.

"By the mid-to-late seventh round, you're sitting there and watching, and you're like, 'You might as well try to find a great fit for what you do,'" Krieger-Coble recalled. "Fortunately, they showed interest here in Denver, and it all worked out."

krieger-coble_henry_CP_160531.jpg

And because of Virgil Green's finger injury and Jeff Heuerman's sore hamstring, it worked out for something he couldn't have expected so soon: an opportunity to take first-team repetitions barely one month after he agreed to terms to join the Broncos.

In the previous week's OTAs, Krieger-Coble displayed a knack for catching anything thrown his way. His secure hands and precise routes led to plenty of targets from the Broncos' three quarterbacks.

He's shown why the Broncos placed a high priority on scouting and acquiring him. They even brought him in for a pre-draft visit, from which he emerged knowing he could be a good fit in the scheme.

"I came out here and visited during the process and talked to the coaches, and I could see that this was the pro-style, Iowa-style [offense]; that's kind of how we ran it," Krieger-Coble said. "It was a little more comfortable than read-option-type stuff for my skill set."

That ensured his learning curve would not be as steep as it is for many rookies.

"He's an undersized guy, but he knows what he's doing," Head Coach Gary Kubiak said. "He played in an offense similar [to ours]. I think you're seeing him stepping out and doing some good things."

None of that would have been possible without proper preparation.

OTAs Day 4: Beginning a new week

In the spring sunshine, the Broncos continued their OTA work Tuesday. (photos by Ben Swanson)

No Title
1 / 51
No Title
2 / 51
No Title
3 / 51
No Title
4 / 51
No Title
5 / 51
No Title
6 / 51
No Title
7 / 51
No Title
8 / 51
No Title
9 / 51
No Title
10 / 51
No Title
11 / 51
No Title
12 / 51
No Title
13 / 51
No Title
14 / 51
No Title
15 / 51
No Title
16 / 51
No Title
17 / 51
No Title
18 / 51
No Title
19 / 51
No Title
20 / 51
No Title
21 / 51
No Title
22 / 51
No Title
23 / 51
No Title
24 / 51
No Title
25 / 51
No Title
26 / 51
No Title
27 / 51
No Title
28 / 51
No Title
29 / 51
No Title
30 / 51
No Title
31 / 51
No Title
32 / 51
No Title
33 / 51
No Title
34 / 51
No Title
35 / 51
No Title
36 / 51
No Title
37 / 51
No Title
38 / 51
No Title
39 / 51
No Title
40 / 51
No Title
41 / 51
No Title
42 / 51
No Title
43 / 51
No Title
44 / 51
No Title
45 / 51
No Title
46 / 51
No Title
47 / 51
No Title
48 / 51
No Title
49 / 51
No Title
50 / 51
No Title
51 / 51
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"You've got to get in there, and you've got to know what you're doing," Krieger-Coble said. "That's something that comes from trying to prepare the best that you can outside of the building — and even during meetings and stuff like that.

"I just try to keep continue learning — and learning as fast as possible — and then getting thrown into it a little bit helps out and makes it a little quicker."

But his on-field work — even on the first team — will only take him so far.

"The big thing for him is going to be getting bigger and stronger," Kubiak said. "I don't know how much ground you can make up between now and training camp, but that's going to be the key for him in his career. Can he get a little bit bigger?"

And it has to be the right kind of size.

Krieger-Coble said the Broncos want him at 245 pounds, which is five pounds below what he said was his heaviest weight at Iowa. The goal is to build lean muscle and trim body fat.

"You go in there and do what they tell you, because they know exactly what's right for you," he said, "and then go in and work your hardest the whole time."

If he does that, he could find a professional home that is exactly what he hoped for when the draft arrived — even though it meant sitting impatiently as 253 other names were called.

"I wanted to come to a place where it had a great history and a great coaching staff that was able to utilize a two-way tight end," Krieger-Coble said. "I think that this is a really good fit."

Related Content

news

Breaking down the Broncos' initial roster at the 53-man deadline

With injuries striking players such as Jake Butt, Drew Lock and Theo Riddick in recent weeks, the Broncos had some tricky waters to navigate and will likely be busy in the coming days.

news

Broncos 20, Cardinals 7: Observations

Malik Reed was a force, Khalfani Muhammad and the running game got going in the third quarter, and punter Colby Wadman had an impressive night as the Broncos concluded the preseason.

news

Rams 10, Broncos 6: Observations

Keishawn Bierria's fourth-and-goal tackle was one of two fourth-down stops in the red zone that defined an outstanding night for the Broncos' front-seven depth.

news

Broncos-Rams: What to watch

QBs Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien are expected to get the snaps in a game that will likely showcase players competing to provide roster depth.

news

49ers 24, Broncos 15: Observations

Emmanuel Sanders looked like his usual, explosive self. Given how the Broncos need his vertical speed, that was the best news of the night.

news

What to watch in Broncos-49ers

There are not many first-team positions up for grabs, but the returner spots are. Kelvin McKnight, who had an 18-yard punt return in the preseason opener, is in the mix.

news

Broncos-49ers Saturday joint practice report: Offense 'came out firing'

Drew Lock noticed a difference in the energy of Denver's offense, which led to a productive practice. "We got the juices flowing early, so whenever that happens, you know it's going to be a good day," he said.

news

Broncos-49ers Friday joint practice report

The 49ers ratcheted up the intensity, which players like Chris Harris Jr. embraced so they could learn more about their team. "I want to see who wants to compete, who shies away, who doesn't like the competition," Harris said.

news

Broncos Day 18 camp report: Defending tight ends a focal point

But with San Francisco's George Kittle dealing with a calf injury, Chris Harris Jr. and the Broncos may not get the challenge they hoped to receive in the upcoming joint practices.

news

Broncos Day 17 camp report: One last practice show for the fans

Now "it's time to get serious," as wide receiver Tim Patrick said. But on Tuesday, they treated the fans to an aerial circus.

news

Broncos Day 16 camp report: Jamal Carter gets used to his new spot

Previously a safety, Carter now finds himself learning how to be an inside linebacker.

news

Broncos Day 15 camp report: George Aston's plate is full

As the only healthy fullback on the roster, he will be busy with the offense during its team periods. But his work on special teams could determine whether he makes the 53-man roster.

Advertising