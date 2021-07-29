'He's going to show everybody who he is': Melvin Gordon III reflects on own rookie season, expects Jerry Jeudy to break out in Year 2

GORDON NOT FOCUSED ON COMPETITION

A year ago, Gordon got "too caught up" in a competition with former Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, he said Thursday.

He's determined not to let that happen in 2021, as he works alongside second-round pick Javonte Williams and free-agent addition Mike Boone.

"At the end of the day, you always compete," Gordon said. "They will always bring someone to take your job. That's just the nature of the business. It is what it is. They brought Javonte in here to be a dog, and a dog amongst dogs. We're going to come out here and we're going to compete every day. I'm not really worried about that."

Instead, Gordon is more focused on improving his own game and putting the team in position to make the playoffs.

"When I'm coming out here, I'm thinking about what I can do to help make the team better," Gordon said. "What can I do to make myself a better player? That's what I'm going to come out here and do. [I have the] utmost confidence in myself to come out here and work, so when I touch the field, I do what I need to do when my number is called. I can't be worried about who I'm competing with. That's just the nature of the business. You're going to compete every year. I've been doing it since I've gotten in the league with [Chargers RB] Austin [Ekeler], with Phil and with everybody. I've been around some talented backs and I'm going to continue to work.

"I've always told myself to work like a free agent. Work like a free agent. Work like you came in here and you didn't have anything. That's going to always be my mindset. I'm going to always grind, and I'm going to always get it. I'm going to do what I need to do to help this team win. That's why I'm here."

Asked to elaborate about being caught up in the competition, Gordon said Lindsay's connection to Colorado made it difficult for him to step into his role in Denver.

"A lot of people love Phil here," Gordon said. "It was as if I got drafted to the Packers [as a Wisconsin native] with the how the fans would feel, how the media and how the people would feel. They feel like you're taking away from their guy. It was in my head a little bit. I got over it and I kind of dealt with what it was. I said, 'We're going to share this thing and we're going to make our plays. His number is going to get called and mine will get called. We have to go out here and make some plays.'"

Gordon ended up ahead on the stat sheet last season — he rushed for 986 yards and nine touchdowns to Lindsay's 502 yards and one touchdown — but he made sure to emphasize that he and Lindsay supported each other.

"Good dude, great dude," Gordon said. "We still talk. I wish him the best with everything he has going on."

THE STAT THAT MATTERS

Shelby Harris has been among the league leaders in batted down passes, and he's just one year removed from a career-high six sacks in 2019.

As he enters the first year of his new contract, Harris is focused on a more important stat.

"Wins," Harris said. "That's it. That's all that matters. This is a team game. This game is not set on one person, it's about wins and that's the emphasis this year. We've got to get the wins. And the big thing that Vic was talking about earlier [is] one-score games. With the way we play — we always are in one-score games, and we've got to come out on top of those. And so, we've got to start getting more W's in one-score games."