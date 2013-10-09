Habitat Celebrates Globeville Construction

"I'm already pretty tied to this community," Bailey said at the time. "A lot of what I do is with the Denver Rescue Mission, so I wanted to try something a little different and try to help out in different ways and what better cause than Habitat for Humanity – they do everything."

In August, nearly two dozen coaches' and players' wives got involved, spending the day building.

"It's very important for these families to have a roof over their head," Robin Fox said. "The long-term effect of children having a stable place to go and do their homework in a home to call their own – that is what makes a family."

On Tuesday, Demaryius Thomas returned to the site, joined by cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, cornerback Tony Carter, safety Omar Bolden, tackle Chris Clark, tackle Paul Cornick and guard Ben Garland. The group signed autographs and posed for photos with the volunteers who were working to finish the houses.