Denver Broncos | News

Habitat Celebrates Globeville Construction

Oct 09, 2013 at 03:30 PM
131010_gala_ins.jpg


DENVER –Back in May, when a group of Broncos visited the intersection of 51st and Sherman streets in Denver's Globeville neighborhood, all that greeted them was a dirt lot.

Fast forward to October and there are now 11 new townhomes on that same lot with families getting ready to move in thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

This week, Habitat brought in some star power to help put the finishing touches on the homes that were built as part of the 2013 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

The former president and first lady helped with construction during the day on Wednesday, enlisting help from country music singers Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Brooks and Yearwood joked that if the 89-year old former president and 86-year old former first lady were swinging hammers, they couldn't slack off at all.

After the work was done, Habitat celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project with a dinner to thank all those involved and revel in the amount of work that had been completed.

Throughout the project, the Broncos partnered with Habitat.

On May 15, a group of players including cornerback Champ Bailey, safety David Bruton, longsnapper Aaron Brewer, punter Britton Colquitt, kicker Matt Prater and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas visited the families that would move into the new houses.

131010_globeville_ins.jpg

"I'm already pretty tied to this community," Bailey said at the time. "A lot of what I do is with the Denver Rescue Mission, so I wanted to try something a little different and try to help out in different ways and what better cause than Habitat for Humanity – they do everything."

In August, nearly two dozen coaches' and players' wives got involved, spending the day building.

"It's very important for these families to have a roof over their head," Robin Fox said. "The long-term effect of children having a stable place to go and do their homework in a home to call their own – that is what makes a family."

On Tuesday, Demaryius Thomas returned to the site, joined by cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, cornerback Tony Carter, safety Omar Bolden, tackle Chris Clark, tackle Paul Cornick and guard Ben Garland. The group signed autographs and posed for photos with the volunteers who were working to finish the houses.

"Anytime you can do something positive and give back, it's a plus. It's uplifting," Bolden said on Tuesday. "Positive energy is good for everybody. You see the smiles on people's faces around here – everybody's here having a good time. We're giving back and I think it's great."

Related Content

news

'It's a growing sport': Broncos support NFL FLAG UK during trip to London

"It's really special for the kids," NFL FLAG UK's Head of Community and Grassroots Development Afia Law said. "Where we are today is a huge Broncos school, they're really invested in the Broncos."

news

Broncos High School Game of the Week: Friday, October 21

Bennett vs. Valley at Bennett High School

news

Broncos High School Coach of the Week: Manny Wasinger

Wasinger and Monte Vista are 7-0 and No. 5 in 1A.

news

Denver Broncos Foundation 50/50 Raffle to benefit American Cancer Society during Sunday's game against the New York Jets

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, while the other fifty percent will benefit ACS.

news

Justin Simmons named Week 6 NFLPA Community MVP

Even while on injured reserve, Simmons has kept up his dedication to support the Denver community through his endeavors with the Justin Simmons Foundation.

news

Broncos High School Coach of the Week: Mike Armentrout

Armentrout and Palmer Ridge are 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in 4A.

news

Denver Broncos and NFL Mexico donate Tochito kits to schools in Mexico

In the states of Chihuahua and Coahuila, where the kits were distributed, children utilizing the kits are able to play together on a team, learn fair play and partake in a healthy lifestyle.

news

Justin Simmons highlights community leaders, raises funds for local organizations at 'An Evening with Justin Simmons'

"There's just such great work going on in our community, and part of what we do is just shine a spotlight on them," Simmons said.

news

Broncos High School Game of the Week: Friday, October 7

Lyons vs. Justice at Lyons High School

news

Broncos High School Coach of the Week: Shane Baughman

Baughman and Dove Creek are 6-0 and off to the best start in school history.

news

Denver Broncos Charities 50/50 Raffle to benefit American Cancer Society during Thursday's game against Indianapolis

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, the other fifty percent will benefit ACS.

news

Broncos High School Coach of the Week: Jeremy Hayden

Hayden has the Northridge Grizzlies off to a 5-0 start and a No. 4 ranking in CHSAA 3A.

Advertising