Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Garett Bolles inactive for #DENvsCAR, will miss first career game

Dec 13, 2020 at 09:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

201213_Bolles_inactive

Tackle Garett Bolles will miss the first game of his career with an illness, the team announced Sunday.

Bolles was on the team's list of inactive players, which was released 90 minutes before kickoff.

The fourth-year player did not appear on the team's injury report during the week but was downgraded to questionable on Sunday morning.

Entering Week 14, Bolles had played most snaps of any player in the 2017 draft class, as he had taken 3,961 snaps since entering the league. That total represents 99.2 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps, as Bolles has missed time in just three games during his career.

Bolles will see several significants streaks snapped Sunday, as he held the second-longest active streak for games started among left tackles. Only Atlanta's Jake Matthews has a longer active streak at the position.

Bolles, who signed a contract extension on Nov. 28, has put together a Pro Bowl-worthy season in 2020 as he has been among Pro Football Focus' top-rated offensive tackles.

Without Bolles, though, the Broncos will be missing two of their five starters along the offensive line, as Graham Glasgow was previously ruled out with a foot injury. Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (illness) and safety Trey Marshall (shin) were also ruled out Saturday.

Wide receiver Diontae Spencer appears poised to make his return to the field after being activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Rookie guard Netane Muti and rookie defensive tackle McTelvin Agim will both be active, as will rookie outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka, who was activated from IR this week.

For a complete look at the Broncos' inactives, see below.

201213_Inactive_list

Related Content

news

CB Damarri Mathis inactive for Broncos' season finale vs. Chargers

He was listed as questionable after being limited in practice late in the week with a concussion.

news

DT D.J. Jones, OLB Baron Browning inactive for matchup with Chiefs

WR Jerry Jeudy is active for Sunday's game after being listed as questionable.

news

WR Courtland Sutton, OLB Randy Gregory among Broncos active for Week 16 matchup with Rams

Sutton has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in the first half of a Week 13 game in Baltimore.

news

Dalton Risner, D.J. Jones among Broncos active for matchup with Cardinals

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory and offensive lineman Billy Turner are officially active for the game, as well.

news

Dalton Risner inactive, D.J. Jones active for Week 14 matchup with Chiefs

Cornerback K'Waun Williams will return to the field for the first time since Week 10 vs. Tennessee.

news

Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton active for Broncos' matchup with Ravens

Jeudy suffered an ankle injury on the first offensive snap of Denver's Week 10 loss to the Titans.

news

FB/TE Andrew Beck, OLB Jake Martin active for Broncos' Week 12 matchup with Panthers

The Broncos announced their seven inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff.

news

Baron Browning, Kendall Hinton among Broncos active for Week 11 matchup with Raiders

All five of the Broncos who were listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders are active for the contest.

news

Justin Simmons inactive for Broncos' Week 10 matchup vs. Titans

Simmons was listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game.

news

DeShawn Williams, Quinn Meinerz, D.J. Jones active for Broncos' Week 7 game vs. Jets

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell was the lone player to be listed as questionable who will not play on Sunday.

news

OLB Randy Gregory, WR KJ Hamler active for Broncos' matchup with Seahawks

Offensive lineman Billy Turner is inactive for Monday's game.

news

T Bobby Massie ruled out of #KCvsDEN, among Broncos' inactives

Massie was added to the injury report on Saturday.

Advertising