Garett Bolles inactive for #DENvsCAR, will miss first career game

Tackle Garett Bolles will miss the first game of his career with an illness, the team announced Sunday.

Bolles was on the team's list of inactive players, which was released 90 minutes before kickoff.

The fourth-year player did not appear on the team's injury report during the week but was downgraded to questionable on Sunday morning.

Entering Week 14, Bolles had played most snaps of any player in the 2017 draft class, as he had taken 3,961 snaps since entering the league. That total represents 99.2 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps, as Bolles has missed time in just three games during his career.

Bolles will see several significants streaks snapped Sunday, as he held the second-longest active streak for games started among left tackles. Only Atlanta's Jake Matthews has a longer active streak at the position.

Bolles, who signed a contract extension on Nov. 28, has put together a Pro Bowl-worthy season in 2020 as he has been among Pro Football Focus' top-rated offensive tackles.

Without Bolles, though, the Broncos will be missing two of their five starters along the offensive line, as Graham Glasgow was previously ruled out with a foot injury. Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (illness) and safety Trey Marshall (shin) were also ruled out Saturday.

Wide receiver Diontae Spencer appears poised to make his return to the field after being activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Rookie guard Netane Muti and rookie defensive tackle McTelvin Agim will both be active, as will rookie outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka, who was activated from IR this week.