Friday HealthONE Injury Report

|**DENVER BRONCOS**
|**Player**
|**Injury**
|**Wednesday**
|**Thursday**
|**Friday**
|**Status**
|CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|TE Julius Thomas
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|CB Champ Bailey
|Foot
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|S Omar Bolden
|Concussion
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|T Chris Clark
|Thumb/Thigh
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|TE Joel Dreessen
|Knee
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|T Orlando Franklin
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|T Winston Justice
|Finger
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|G Chris Kuper
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|QB Demaryius Thomas
|Ankle
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|RB Knowshon Moreno
|Ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|CB Kayvon Webster
|Ankle
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|C J.D. Walton
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|WR Wes Welker
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|DE Derek Wolfe
|Illness
|--
|--
|--
|Out
|KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Status
|DB Sanders Commings
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|LB Justin Houston
|Elbow
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|G Jon Asamoah
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|DL Mike DeVito
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|DNP (Non-Injury)
|Questionable
|T Eric Fisher
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|LB Tamba Hali
|Ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|G Jeff Allen
|Groin
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|DL Mike Catapano
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|DE Tyson Jackson
|Abdomen
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|FB Anthony Sherman
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable