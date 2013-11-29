Denver Broncos | News

Friday HealthONE Injury Report

Nov 29, 2013 at 03:56 AM
**DENVER BRONCOS**
**Player****Injury****Wednesday****Thursday****Friday****Status**
CB Dominique Rodgers-CromartieShoulderDNPLimitedLimitedQuestionable
TE Julius ThomasKneeLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
CB Champ BaileyFootLimitedLimitedFullProbable
S Omar BoldenConcussionDNPLimitedFullProbable
T Chris ClarkThumb/ThighFullFullFullProbable
TE Joel DreessenKneeDNPFullFullProbable
T Orlando FranklinAnkleFullFullFullProbable
T Winston JusticeFingerFullFullFullProbable
G Chris KuperAnkleFullFullFullProbable
QB Demaryius ThomasAnkleDNPFullFullProbable
RB Knowshon MorenoAnkleDNPLimitedFullProbable
CB Kayvon WebsterAnkleLimitedFullFullProbable
C J.D. WaltonAnkleFullFullFullProbable
WR Wes WelkerAnkleFullFullFullProbable
DE Derek WolfeIllness------Out

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayStatus
DB Sanders CommingsShoulderDNPDNPDNPOut
LB Justin HoustonElbowDNPDNPDNPOut
G Jon AsamoahShoulderLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
DL Mike DeVitoKneeLimitedLimitedDNP (Non-Injury)Questionable
T Eric FisherShoulderLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
LB Tamba HaliAnkleDNPLimitedLimitedQuestionable
G Jeff AllenGroinFullFullFullProbable
DL Mike CatapanoAnkleFullFullFullProbable
DE Tyson JacksonAbdomenFullFullFullProbable
FB Anthony ShermanKneeFullFullFullProbable

