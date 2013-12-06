Fox to Coach on Sideline Sunday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –This Sunday will be Head Coach John Fox's first game back with the team after missing the last four games as he recovered from aortic valve replacement surgery. He will coach from the sideline, just as he did before the procedure.

He confirmed Friday that after a week of good practices, he would be on the field when the Broncos square off with the Titans.

"Upstairs you get better view of the game, you don't have quite the emotion involved – it doesn't matter really what coach you are," Fox said. "On the field you have a little bit better feel for the players. You look right into their eyes – communication-wise it's direct and you're not going through somebody. There are probably cons for both but I'm looking forward to getting back on the field with the team and business as usual."

Fox added that he felt good about where he is physically and that the decision had been approved by doctors. So he'll be on the sideline "just like normal."

Below are more highlights from Fox's Friday press conference:

On Knowshon Moreno winning the Ed Block Courage Award"I can't say enough good things about him. To watch the four years he's been here, three with me, to watch his growth both on and off the field it's really what makes coaching what it is. It's very gratifying to watch that maturation process – its great and it's great to see him receive that kind of award. Also Eric Studesville, our running backs coach, was also named that. He had a very tragic thing happen to him and for him to bounce back and be able to hang in there, that's pretty remarkable as well."

On the importance of monitoring Moreno's reps"We've done our best to wear him out – I'm not saying by design. But he's answered the bell. He's done a good job. You do try to keep your players fresh. I was joking as far as – not trying to wear him out. I think [RB] Montee Ball is starting to take that step. That helps take some of the reps off. We've been pleased with both of them and we'll continue to try to grow some of those young guys, as well."

On Moreno's development as a leader"Well, it's all part of being a great teammate. I don't think you have the success we've had as a team without a very strong locker room – at least, that's been my experience. He's been great for that room, he's been great for our football team and not just on the field, but in the meeting rooms where a lot of things get done – not just on the field. He's been a great leader for those young backs, as well as the rest of the rest of his teammates."

On the benefits of practicing in the cold weather the past two days"I don't know if it's something you ever get used to, as I've mentioned to the team. It's not like you grow special skin or anything. It's just a matter of mentally just dealing with it – with any kind of elements. It doesn't what sport. It's more a mindset and mentally dealing with it, trying to do that better than your opponent."

On whether the weather impacted preparation"Wednesday it did, a little bit. I like guys getting in the elements, obviously, because that's kind of the forecast for game day. Wednesday, it was snowing and over the top of dealing with some of the weather is player safety. So we went one day indoors basically because of the footing. And then we've had two very good days in very cold weather."