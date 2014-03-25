Fox Talks Free Agency Process

this stuff—this is agents and (Director of Football Administration) Mike Sullivan. It's scholarships with price tags. We obviously are an appealing place but the reality is it comes down to the contract, usually. We were all over that and then it flipped and we were very pleased to get Aqib."

While there were several different options discussed for which players the team could add, Fox said he doesn't get too involved in the negotiations stage of the free-agency process, leaving those discussions to the Broncos' personnel department.

"There were a lot of things that happened late there. Julius (Peppers) got cut I think maybe the day after we signed DeMarcus. Jared (Allen) was in discussions. At that stage you're still trying to get price tags. That's kind of out of my lane; I let other people worry about that stuff. It kind of fell (that way). We were involved with a lot of people and then a guy goes here; a guy goes there; this guy switches back. It's an interesting process."

Both Talib and Ward agreed to terms on the first day of free agency. Then, the following day DeMarcus Ware made a trip to visit Dove Valley and left with a contract.

"He was the most veteran guy that we signed in free agency," Fox said of the 10th-year pro. "He has a lot of skins on the wall—one of the highest sack guys currently. I remember when he came out (of college). He played injured. That says something about a guy. He had surgery the minute the season was over. It was something he (injured) in training camp."

In addition to signing three players that are expected to compete for starting jobs next season, the Broncos also hope to have several starters that ended the 2013 season on injured reserve back in the lineup.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe, defensive tackle Kevin Vickerson, linebacker Von Miller, cornerback Chris Harris and safety Rahim Moore all were starters for Denver in 2013 and all finished the season on injured reserve.