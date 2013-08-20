Denver Broncos | News

Fox Statement on Miller Suspension

Aug 20, 2013
See below for a statement from Broncos Head Coach John Fox:

"Von has acknowledged making some mistakes in the past and is now being held accountable under the policies the league has in place. While it's very disappointing that we will be without him for the start of the season, we will support him as a football team and organization.

"All of us will stand by Von and help him however possible as he continues his personal growth off the field.

"Replacing him on the field will not be easy, but every team must deal with adversity. We will plan accordingly and be prepared. I am confident our team will step up and meet the challenge.

"I expect Von to stay in excellent shape and be ready to play at a high level when he returns to the Broncos."

