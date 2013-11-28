Fox Returns to Head Coaching Monday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Head Coach John Fox is back in Denver for Thanksgiving.

But the good news doesn't stop there for the Broncos.

Fox has been cleared by doctors to return as the head coach of the Broncos beginning Monday.

"Our organization is confident that his health will allow him to meet his head coaching responsibilities," the Broncos said in a statement. "While no formal restrictions will be placed on his workload upon return, he will continue to be monitored by our medical staff as his well-being remains our No. 1 priority."

Fox underwent a successful aortic heart valve replacement on Nov. 4 after nearly fainting on a Charlotte golf course during the team's bye week.

The cause was a heart condition Fox became aware of in 1997, but doctors thought the valve would last through the 2013 NFL season.

"Obviously I didn't make it quite to that point," Fox said on a conference call on Nov. 12. "Then it's not something you fool with."

He was released from the hospital -- Carolinas HealthCare System's Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute -- the following Friday and continued his recovery from his home in Charlotte.

On Wednesday, Interim Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio confirmed that Fox was flying back to Denver in time for Thanksgiving.

"We're glad to hear Coach Fox is headed back this way," quarterback Peyton Manning said after Wednesday's practice. "That's certainly a positive sign for him and his recovery. I know it's been a tough road for him physically as well as mentally being away from the team. We've missed him, he's certainly been here in spirit but that was good news when Coach Del Rio told us that he'd be flying back this way today. The team was really excited about that."

That excitement continued Thursday for Fox's surprise visit and the news that the head coach would return to the sidelines.