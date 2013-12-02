Fox Back, Feeling 'Tremendous'

"It was emotional," Fox said. "I think when you start thinking about all the things you are thankful for and portraying that to the team -- it was a little bit emotional. It had been a while since I had seen them – a little bit emotional for them and me but I think it was uplifting and turned out to be a good way to send them off."

The team went on to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 35-28 to move to 10-2 on the season -- including a 3-1 record during Fox's absence.

"It's a tribute to all of the hard work that went on in this building and I'm very proud and excited about moving forward," Fox said.

As the team said in its statement announcing Fox's return to coaching, the head coach will have no formal restrictions on his workload. In fact, Fox said he is already healthier than he was prior to his open-heart surgery.