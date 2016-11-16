Four Broncos Ring of Famers among semifinalists for 2017 Hall of Fame class

A slew of former Broncos made the cut to 26 semifinalists for induction into the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Four Ring of Famers -- safeties Steve Atwater and John Lynch, running back Terrell Davis and linebacker Karl Mecklenburg -- made the first cut, announced Wednesday night by the Hall of Fame.

Two other former Broncos -- safety Brian Dawkins (2009-11) and cornerback Ty Law (2009), are also on the list.

Lynch is a three-time finalist. Davis is a two-time finalist. Atwater was selected as a finalist for the first time last January.