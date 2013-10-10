Flavin Named HS Coach of the Week

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --The Denver Broncos named Matt Flavin of Buena Vista High School as their NFL High School Coach of the Week presented by the Colorado National Guard.

Flavin's undefeated Demons (6-0) are currently the top-ranked team in the Class 1A Tri-Peaks League in the CHSSA 1A Poll (Oct. 8). After the sudden and tragic loss of assistant coach Dwayne Johnson due to a rock slide which also claimed the lives of Johnson's wife, daughter, and two nephews, the Demons claimed an emotional 35-34 victory over Rye High School Friday night.

"Just like our coach [Johnson] who was very resilient, our team was very resilient," Flavin said. "But we were worn out – physically and mentally. We managed, I guess."

Flavin, 37, is a native of La Jara, Colo. He graduated from Sanford High School in 1995 and attended University of Colorado for a year before graduating from Adams State in 2001, where he completed his degree in physical education. Flavin continued his education at Adams State, earning master's degrees in sports administration and exercise physiology in 2010. He currently teaches physical education at McGinnis Middle School in Buena Vista, where he also coaches wrestling.

The Denver Broncos will recognize 10 High School Coach of the Week honorees during the regular season, as well as a Coach of the Year at the end of the season. The program is presented by the Colorado National Guard with a selection committee led by The Denver Post's Neil Devlin. The committee also includes Ring of Fame member Billy Thompson and 850 KOA's Andy Lindahl.