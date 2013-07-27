Five Thoughts From Training Camp Day 3

](http://www.denverbroncos.com/multimedia/photo-gallery/Training-Camp-2013-Day-Three-Photos/3393193b-d91d-4723-b189-04e1fe9e84ac)

"I think he missed a couple (of blocks) today. But the thing we keep looking for is making sure he is sticking his nose up in there and trying to make the contact," Gase said. "What (Running Backs Coach) Eric Studesville has been doing is taking him aside, working with him and the linebackers one-on-one.

"It is a process, it's not going to be an easy thing where he is going to be able to step in there and dominate linebackers as a rookie. It is going to take some time and he is going to have to work on it. We have a lot of training-camp practices left."

What one has to like from Ball is his pass-catching ability and his instincts in protecting the football. On one carry, he burst to the left side, but saw two defenders approaching, about to tag-team him for the kind of collision that often ends with a fumble. Ball made himself more compact and placed two arms around the football, while continuing to run -- simultaneously preventing a potential takeaway while also becoming a bowling ball, able to burst through for more yardage.

Ball's ability to size up a situation and adapt in a split-second's notice goes hand-in-hand with his natural intelligence. Together, they offer evidence that he can make the necessary adaptations to succeed at this level.

Del Rio continues to shuffle his safety combinations which so far has given five safeties a chance to work on the first unit in either team or seven-on-seven drills. There's two reasons for this: nurturing competition among the position group and providing a chance to experiment and find which pairings work best in specific situations.

"That's what we're doing -- we're learning right now," Del Rio said. "We're looking at a little bit of everybody, getting them in different spots. We're evaluating. We're exposing them to a lot.

"I like to use a lot of different combinations with our back end. We want to build that flexibility now, teach them different roles and let them compete. We'll sort through that and determine which guys go first, and which guys come in in certain groups as we get going."

Del Rio did this at the start of training camp last year with Adams, Rahim Moore and Quinton Carter, so his tactics are no surprise. Carter's work has been limited to this point in training camp because he missed all of the organized team activities and minicamp as he recovered from knee surgery. But Carter appears to be moving more smoothly every day, and Del Rio said the 2011 starter would be "right there in the mix" soon.