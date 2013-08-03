Five Thoughts from Summer Scrimmage

"The main thing was that I wanted to score and get off the field," Thomas said. "It ain't easy to try to beat guys in the rain. You're out there slipping and it's hard to catch already."

But the rain didn't hinder him on his 29-yard catch up the right side from Manning, which saw him work a step past Kayvon Webster before grabbing the arcing pass and coming down at the defense's 21-yard-line. It was the longest gain of the night for the offense.

That drive belonged to Thomas. But other possessions won't involve him as anything other than a blocker. That will make the offense difficult to defend -- and nearly impossible for fantasy-football prognosticators to predict.

3. If Brock Osweiler goes against a first-team defense in the regular season in something other than garbage time, he'll have a first-team offense at his disposal. So one shouldn't get too despondent over an up-and-down performance on Saturday night, in which he completed three of six passes for 42 yards and just barely managed to avoid a sack in which Von Miller burst around the right flank.

Osweiler does read the pass rush much better than he did last year, and under constant siege most of the night, he stepped away. If not for a drop by Virgil Green, Osweiler would have matched Manning's completion percentage. He should get a long look in San Francisco on Thursday; that will be his first true yardstick since his fourth-quarter cameo against Kansas City last Dec. 30.

4. Friday, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio reminded media that the depth chart is fluid, and today's first-reamers can be back down the depth chart by the start of the regular season. But Duke Ihenacho continues to justify his place on the first team, singlehandedly blowing up a sweep by Knowshon Moreno during the No. 2 offense-vs.-No. 1 defense portion of practice Saturday night.

Del Rio and Fox want playmakers -- which isn't simply about forcing turnovers, but singlehandedly destroying plays through speed and quick diagnosis of the offense's intentions. Ihenacho has flourished in this area and continues passing one test after another.

McCray has also earned attention. In the past two practices, he has broken up a pass, stuffed a run in the backfield and applied pressure to force Manning out of the pocket. Cornerback Omar Bolden also had an outstanding moment, shaking off a shove from Welker to break up a fade route to the veteran receiver, preventing a touchdown.

5. Evidently, "Bull Durham" is in Manning's personal pantheon of films. On April 15, he cited the words of scatterbrained fireball pitcher Ebby Calvin "Nuke" LaLoosh -- "I like winning, it's, you know, better than losing" -- as one of the "great quotes I've always used to motivate me."

Saturday night, the wet conditions offered Manning and his teammates a chance to slip and slide on the field -- just like the fictional 1987 Durham Bulls did after Crash Davis turned on the sprinklers at a rickety Carolina League stadium.

"He's come a long way since his slide in Carolina," Fox said with a laugh, referring to Manning's awkward fall after a scramble in last November's 36-14 win.

When Crash Davis and his teammates slid in the muddy infield, he caused a postponement -- much-needed for a slumping team. Manning figures the Broncos' slides had the opposite result.

"I think that made Coach Fox put the scrimmage on, so it worked a little differently," Manning said.

Even if the practice had been canceled, the sight of giddy players sliding all over the grass would have given the fans one image to remember from the night.

But I wish Manning's "Bull Durham" love would go one step further. As a member of the mic-and-laptop set, I'd love to someday see the quarterback enthusiastically grab a tape recorder like LaLoosh and describe a performance thusly: "It feels out there. I mean, it's a major rush. I mean, it feels radical in kind of a tubular sort of way, but most of all, it feels out there."