Five things you should know: With Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch, Broncos' attack will be the same

IF LYNCH PLAYS, THE OFFENSE WON'T BE HELD BACK**

The offense did not change when Lynch entered late in the second quarter at Tampa Bay last Sunday, and if he starts against the Falcons, it will remain the same.

"You don't tweak game plans," Kubiak said. "You plan to play, and once you get there, who's doing it, you may call things a little different, and you may do some things as a coach sometimes that way, but as far as your preparation, how you attack people, you're going to put it together one way or another. I would say that doesn't change much."

"I don't think it will change at all, honestly," Sanders said. "He's a young guy, but he's still been in the system all through OTAs. He's been going with us, even when Trevor was healthy."

Sanders said that Lynch has been running the last two plays of each offensive series in practice "even when Trevor was healthy," which has further helped his development.

RB C.J. Anderson noted that he can see just how much better Lynch has become at understanding the offense and running it from the time he started on-field work in May until now. That progress is what allows Lynch to run the entire offense without restriction.

"You can just tell the preparation from OTAs, training camp, all the way to now, that it gives us the opportunity not to go and be conservative, to run our offense the way we want to run it. That's probably the biggest area he's proven [himself]," Anderson said.