Five things you should know from the Broncos' Thursday work

DeCAMILLIS ON RILEY DIXON: "INCONSISTENT"**

"He had a nice punt on the 54-yarder," Special Teams Coordinator Joe DeCamillis said, but after a night in which Dixon's three punts were 42, 44 and 54 yards, DeCamillis wants to see more consistency and distance -- particularly on the 42-yarder with 3:17 remaining that left the Panthers just 20 yards from viable field-goal range.

"You can do some things," DeCamillis said. "We've watched some tape. We've watched some tape of other people around the league, in trying to get him to where he's locked into his technique and what makes a successful punter in the league, and that's what we're going to keep doing with him."

Some of the issues could be attributed to rookie jitters.

"I've seen it with a lot of rookies, not just punters," DeCamillis said. "He did have a great warmup, and that's why I don't get really jacked up about the warmups anymore, because I've seen it with 10-year vets, too. So he's just got to keep working, and I think he will. I think he's going to be a really good player down the road."

Dixon's net average was solid; at 42.7 yards, it was 10th-best in the league for Week 1. But good coverage against Ted Ginn Jr. -- particularly from Kayvon Webster, Andy Janovich and Cody Latimer -- made that possible.

"I thought the guys covered well, which was good holding Ginn back," DeCamillis said. "But we're going to have to see better, and that's what I said going into last week: We want to see him progress as the year goes on."