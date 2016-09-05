Five things you should know from the Broncos' Monday work

DIXON KICKS ON**

Quarterback isn't the only position where the Broncos will go into the season with limited regular-season experience in their starting lineup. At four key spots on special teams -- punter, holder, long snapper and kickoff returner -- the Broncos will have a player with little to no regular-season work on his resume.

Riley Dixon is responsible for two of those positions as the punter and holder on Brandon McManus' placekicks. After earning the job following the release of Britton Colquitt last week, Dixon struggled at Arizona; he had an 18-yard punt and his net and gross averages of 37.4 yards were his lowest of the preseason. Special Teams Coordinator Joe DeCamillis noted that Dixon's issues were in part tied to some experimental punting tactics that coaches asked him to try last week.

"Obviously, I don't think he's prepared for those, as most young punters aren't at that time," DeCamillis said, adding that another part of a punter's adjustment from college involves different kinds of punt formations than seen at the lower level.

DeCamillis added that McManus' missed field-goal attempt did not stem from any issues with Dixon's hold.

"I think you're going to be a little bit apprehensive with young guys all the time. But we think [Dixon] has got a real bright future in the league, and that's why we made the decision that we did."

What DeCamillis wants to see is more work like Dixon had against the Los Angeles Rams, when he punted the entire game and posted a net average of 40.9 yards while dropping one punt inside the Los Angeles 20-yard line.

"We want to get him right where he was in the Rams game, which was a real winning performance," DeCamillis said.