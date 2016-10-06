Five things you should know: Falcons' dominance; Von Miller and Derek Wolfe's synergy, and more

BUT THE DEFENSE SAVORS THE CHALLENGE**

"Absolutely," said ILB Brandon Marshall, "because then it's that much sweeter when we do our job and get the job done. I can't wait."

The Broncos' nine-game winning streak dating back to last December has been built on defusing elite offenses. Two of the wins came over Carolina, which led the NFL in scoring last season (31.2 points per game). Pittsburgh, San Diego and New England were three other teams the Broncos beat during their current run; they ranked No. 1, 2 and 3 in the AFC in passing yardage per game.

"It's just how we play them," Marshall said. "I think we're totally different than anybody else. When you count a so-called juggernaut offense, when they play our defense, I feel like you can't look them as the same because of how we play them, how we dictate the tempo, and how we dictate what we do."

During the Broncos' streak, they have held opponents to an average of 9.90 points below their average against all other teams the last two years. No team has come within two points of its average against everybody else when they face the Broncos. Atlanta has averaged 24.6 points per game the last two seasons.